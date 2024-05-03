Who’s who: UDD, Chicosci, Clara Benin, more to headline GNN’s 9th bday show

Events production company, GNN (Gabi Na Naman Productions) is set to celebrate its ninth year in the local music scene with a special anniversary show this month.

Dubbed #GNN9, the upcoming birthday party of GNN marks the production company’s nine years of producing local and international shows for the Filipino audience.

Among the guests #GNN9 include some of the company’s personal favorites such as the following artists:

UDD

Ang Bandang Shirley

Cheats

Ena Mori

Clara Benin

Gabba

Chicosci

Last April 26, GNN teased fans with a crossword puzzle with clues on who are the headliners for the anniversary show. This got many music lovers gamely guessing the artists’ names on the comments section.



GNN said that for this year’s edition they want to celebrate their milestone “with a simple, intimate gathering that focuses more on the live music alone, built on community building and inclusivity.”

The special showcase will take place at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on May 25, 2024, Saturday, from 6 p.m. onward.

Those who wish to join the ninth anniversary party may avail tickets via bit.ly/gnn9 for P800 only (early bird price) for limited quantities only. — Rosette Adel