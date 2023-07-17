Linya-Linya Land 2023 returns with largest line-up

Linya-Linya Land, a festival of music, comedy and art, will make a comeback this year on Saturday, August 26 with a more extensive lineup to empower communities and advocate for social change.

Linya-Linya and Gabi Na Naman Entertainment Productions‘ show has returned after three years to feature musical performances, comedy acts and art exhibits.

“Life has been difficult lately, but as we always say: there’s always a reason to smile, laugh, fight, affirm, and persevere. In partnership with Gabi Na Naman Productions, we’ll gather the best Filipino musicians, comedians, and artists — all the collaborators of Linya-Linya over the years — not just to entertain, but also to push for meaningful advocacies,” Linya-Linya Founder Ali Sangalang said in a statement.

The line-up consisted of a total of 19 featured local artists, comedians, and art talents, compared to the 2019 show which only had 16 featured local artists only.

“This year’s Linya-Linya Land will be bigger and better, and hopefully, more meaningful,” Sangalang hoped.

Ebe Dancel, DJ Ayel, and Nica Del Rosario are the new local artists to perform in LLL 2023 alongside artists returning from the 2019 show, Autotelic, Cheats, and Johnoy Danao.

Local stand-up comedians Victor Anastacio, Nonong Ballinan, GB Labrador, James Caraan, and Jeleen Cubillas will appear in their own comedic performances for the 2023 show.

Apart from the local comedians, LLL 2023 has also added local Filipino artists Manix Abrera, Rob Cham, and Pol Medina Jr., whose art will be showcased in the art market, and muralists/illustrators Panch Alvarez and AG Saño who will bring art experiences to life.

“Aside from music, we’re happy to have our collaborator artists and comedians on board. As always, Linya-Linya provides a space and platform for Filipino artists and creators to express and showcase their talents to the community and the world,” she continued.

Apart from the on-stage performances and art showcases, LLL 2023 has included spaces for arts and crafts, side activities, fair-themed games, and lifestyle/wellness booths to appeal to all generations.

LLL 2023 has also included an open mic session during the show for breakthrough artists interested to showcase their talents through music, spoken-word poetry, comedy, and other performance art forms.

“Linya-Linya Land 2023” will be happening on Saturday, August 26 at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City, from 3 p.m. onwards.

Tickets are available online at P900 for Early Bird Regular and P1,700 for Early Bird VIP admissions.