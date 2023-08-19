Virtual Tour: What’s Inside Linya-Linya HQ

Local shirt brand Linya-Linya, also a content creation company, is making waves online for its humorous content and merchandise.

Before it gained popularity online, it was founded in 2015 and started in various bazaars. To date, it has expanded and now have physical stories in malls in Metro Manila.

“From 2015 to 2019, we were able to put up eight stores in malls in Metro Manila, as well as an online store that ships worldwide,” Linya-Linya shared on its website.

“Meanwhile, we continued using our social media pages to connect with their customers while promoting their merchandise,” it added.

Early this month, Linya-Linya toured Interaksyon around its new headquarters in Bagumbayan, Quezon City. Its founders, Ali Sangalang and Jim Bacarro, also shared the rich history of the company.

What started out as simple sketches and sentiments in the back of their notebooks back in 2012 turned into a successful business venture that not only captures Pinoy humor, but also brushes on the daily struggles of the common Filipino man.

From its hits Damndamin to the newest Taylor Swift and Barbie line of products, what’s your favorite Linya Linya t-shirt?