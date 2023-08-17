‘Tulong-Tulong’: Music festival to highlight community-driven advocacy of shirt brand

A Filipino clothing company is going beyond selling shirts to reaching out to vulnerable communities.

Linya-Linya, a homegrown brand known for its statement shirts, has been conducting community-driven initiatives called the Tulong-Tulong program to select vulnerable communities in the country.

The Tulong-Tulong program comprises the brand’s different outreach activities and initiatives through partner organizations.

On its website, Linya-Linya explained that the program is founded on its view on collective effort or in Filipino “tulong-tulong” to achieve and fulfill their advocacies.

“Iba-iba man ng linya sa trabaho o karera, magkakaiba man ang pinanggagalingan at ang estado sa buhay, pinagbibigkis naman tayo ng kolektibo nating mga hangad at pangarap: ang mapabuti ang lagay ng ating kapwa at ng ating bansa. Tulong-tulong tayo pagsulong sa iba’t ibang mahahalagang adbokasiya. Magkonekta tayo at magsama-sama sa isang linya tungo sa mas masayang bukas!” it reads.

Among its recent achievements was the establishment of a community learning hub in a village in Quezon City last June.

To expand its reach, Tulong-Tulong program will be showcased in Linya Linya’s upcoming music festival “Linya-Linya Land 2023.”

This event will be held on August 26 at the Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City.

The full lineup of performers and hosts was announced on Linya-Linya’s social media channels on July 14.

In a statement, Linya-Linya’s creative director Ali Sangalang shared the importance of solidarity or helping one another in times of need.

“Bilang mga Pilipinong humaharap sa iba’t ibang hamon sa panahon ngayon, mahalaga ang tulong. Pero ang totoo, mas malakas at mas epektibo kapag tulong-tulong tayo,” Sangalang said.

The music festival will thus serve as a space or a platform for representatives of its partner organizations to inform and enlighten the attendees about their causes.

So far, their partner organizations are:

AHA! Learning Center

Angat Buhay Foundation

Mindanao Pride

Love Yourself PH

Pawssion Project

A new organization will also attend as Linya-Linya’s official partner—the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation.

Bantayog is a non-stock, non-profit organization that aims to educate the public about the importance of maintaining democracy, ensuring justice, and the pursuit of truth.

To know more about the Tulong-Tulong program’s advocacies, visit Linya-Linya’s website: Advocacies – Linya-Linya (linyalinya.ph).

Tickets for the music festival, meanwhile, are still on sale.