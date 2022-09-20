Linya-Linya x Pawssion Project release cute pet bandanas to raise awareness on rescued strays

Local clothing line Linya-Linya and animal shelter Pawssion Project released a collection of cute pet bandanas with witty statement designs for cats and dogs.

Here are the statement designs in the collection, which aims to raise awareness about rescuing and rehoming stray animals.

Each bandana costs P349. Customers can shop them here: Pet Bandanas – Linya-Linya (linyalinya.ph).

Linya-Linya also promoted this product on September 18. It uploaded an adorable photo of a dog wearing one of the bandanas.

“Aw! Aw! Awtsu… teka lang naman, Monday! Huhu,” the caption reads.

Ali Sangalang, creative director of Linya-Linya, said their team is thankful that their brand can help Pawssion Project’s advocacy.

“Blessed kami na makatulong sa advocacy na ito, bilang pet lovers at mga advocate rin ng animal welfare sa Linya-Linya. Committed ang Linya-Linya sa ipinaglalaban ng Pawssion Project kaya sobrang ‘close-to-heart’ sa amin ang project na ito,” he said.

Sangalang also recalled their previous project with the organization.

“Gaya ng sabi ng collab shirt namin with Pawssion Project: MAHALAGA—mahalaga ang alaga! Talagang mahalaga ang maalagaan ang mga minamahal nating alaga—lalo na ang stray dogs and cats na nire-rescue ng Pawssion Projects sa buong Pilipinas,” he said.

Early this month, Linya-Linya and the Pawssion Project collaborated on a fundraising initiative through statement shirts.

These limited-edition products called the “Mahalaga” shirts were shared again on the Pawssion’s Facebook page.

Proceeds for these collab shirts will go to Pawssion Project’s Spay and Neuter Initiative and the future projects of its shelter in Bulacan called the “Balay Pawssion Permanent Sanctuary.”

“MAHALAGA sila…at MAHALAGA ka sa kanila. Wear your Feelings… para naman sa minamahal nating mga Alaga!” Pawssion said on its post.

Interested customers can still order them via this order form here: MAHALAGA Shirt Order Form (jotform.com).

To show your support to Pawssion, you may visit their website at Pawssion Project | Live. Love. Rescue.

You may also visit and volunteer at their shelter in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The animal rescue group previously called for urgent help for volunteers and donations for their new rescued pets and dogs from the pound.

“We continuously fight silent battles for the voiceless but here we are now being vocal about our major need for help and rescue. Help us continue the work we do. Donate, volunteer or adopt,” it previously said.

