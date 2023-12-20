You can help feed rescued animals with these pet jewelries from TALA by Kyla

Want to give your fur babies gifts this Christmas?

Fur parents can make their babies happy and at the same time, be able to help a non-profit animal organization, by purchasing pet accessories from a local jewelry brand.

TALA by Kyla is selling classy collars to glam up dogs and cats with pearls and ribbons.

The pet accessories are “Pearly Ribbon,” “Pastel Pawty,” “Pawsome Ribbon,” “Candy Collar” and “Purrfect Pearl.”

The jewelry brand said proceeds will go to Pawssion Project, an org dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitation and rehoming neglected and abused dogs.

“We encourage everyone to adopt, donate, foster, and volunteer if you can. There’s always something we can do!” TALA by Kyla said in a Facebook post on December 16.

The shop also shared links to where fur parents can purchase the accessories in its Pet Collection.

In another post, TALA by Kyla said that buyers would be able to feed one Pawssion Project fur baby with each purchase.

They can also get their pets’ names engraved and their photo printed on the love lockets.

The jewelry brand also shared a disclaimer that notes its accessories are not intended to replace typical pet collars.

“This collection is designed for fashion and flair. While these accessories add a touch of sparkle to your pet’s look, they are not intended as replacements for sturdy collars,” it said.

“Please use a secure collar for your pet’s safety, as these items are delicate and may break under pressure. Keep your furry friend safe and stylish!” the brand added.

