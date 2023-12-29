Is Jan. 2, 2024 a non-working holiday? Pinoys hopeful ahead of long weekend

Will the second day of the new year be a non-working day?

This was what some Filipinos asked after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared December 26, the day after Christmas, a special non-working day last December 12.

December 25, which falls on a Monday, was observed as a regular holiday this week.

Jan. 2, 2024, a Tuesday, is not part of the 2024 holiday list that Office of the President has released through Proclamation No. 368 (series of 2023).

While January 1, New Year’s Day, is declared a regular holiday, there were no announcements on January 2, which falls on a Tuesday, being declared a holiday yet.

Nevertheless, some Pinoys are hoping for the president to release a proclamation declaring January 2 a special non-working day.

“May pasok kaya sa January 2?” physician and “G Talks” host Gia Sison wondered.

“Sana wala para maka-recover ako sa holidays,” another physician commented on her post with a grinning face emoji.

“Mismo,” Sison quipped with a laughing emoji.

“Dear Mr. President, please declare Jan. 2 a holiday. You need a break, I need a break, we all need a break from our long holiday. Sige na, Bongbong,” another user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform commented.

“[Ano] na president @bongbongmarcos… parang-awa mo na, antay na antay na [kami] sa January 2 holiday declaration mo,” another Pinoy said with smiling emojis.

“Hindi ba gagawing holiday ang January 2, 2024??? ” another expecting Filipino commented with a smiling emoji.

“Hi, BBM, [kailan] niyo po i-aannounce na special holiday sa January 2, 2024? Kaya po ba today?” another Pinoy on Facebook wrote.

When Marcos declared December 26 a special non-working holiday last December 12, he said that the holiday would “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

He added that a long weekend would “encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship, leading to a better society.”

Marcos also said before that a longer weekend would “promote domestic tourism.”