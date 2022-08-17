These shirts celebrate Pinoy writers, artists in Buwan ng Wika

A clothing brand and a bookstore showcased the works of popular Filipino artists and writers to celebrate Buwan ng Wika this August.

Linya-Linya, a local clothing brand, and Fully Booked, a popular book retailer, teamed up to release limited edition shirts that feature the works of some notable Filipino artists and writers.

These renowned figures in modern Philippine literature include:

National Artist Ricky Lee

Award-winning fictionist Lualhati Bautista

Poet and novelist Edgar Samar

Veteran cartoonist Pol Medina Jr., known for his iconic "Pugad Baboy" comic books

Veteran cartoonist Manix Abrera, known for the popular "Kikomachine Komix" comic strips in news publications

Esteemed graphic novelist Rob Cham

Kevin Raymundo, Filipino cartoonist behind the “Tarantadong Kalbo” comic strips

The signatures of these artists were also featured.

“Hango sa kanilang titik o guhit, katuwang ng orihinal na estilo ng Linya-Linya, litaw sa limited edition shirts na ito ang mga likha nilang tumatak sa kamalayan at kultura nating mga Pilipino,” Linya-Linya said in a statement.

Ali Sangalang, creative director of Linya-Linya, also said that the brand supported these artists for the values that they stand up for and the impact their works made on the lives of Filipinos.

“Napakalaking impluwensya ng artists and writers sa collaborations na ‘to– sa amin sa Linya-Linya at sa maraming Pilipino– hindi lang sa mga likha nila, pero maging sa kamalayan sa kultura at lipunan. Sa collaborations na ‘to, makatulong sana kami sa higit na pagkilala at pagpapakilala sa kanila,” Sangalang said.

Here are images of some of the limited edition designs.

Linya-Linya, also a content creator, has been collaborating with several Filipino artists for its designs since it was established in 2012.

Customers can purchase its products via its online store, Linya-Linya (linyalinya.ph).

It also has special booths inside Fully Booked branches, and other physical stores.