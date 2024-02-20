Rundown: Self-love reads this love month

February’s not just a month for couples.

For a bookstore, it is also a chance for people to indulge in self-love, the most essential type of love that celebrates oneself.

Fully Booked has carefully selected some of the best reads to foster a positive relationship with oneself, which is fundamental to overall well-being.

Here are some of their recommended self-help books:

‘Everything I Know About Love’

Filled with sparkling wit, laugh-out-loud humor, and intimate wisdom, Dolly Alderton’s memoir deals with the trials and triumphs of adulting — from falling in love, finding a job, wrestling with self-sabotage, getting drunk, and getting dumped, with a sprinkling of catastrophic house parties in between.

Underneath the self-deprecating humor is a message young adults can benefit from: Recognize that you and you alone are enough.

‘I Used to Have a Plan: But Life Had Other Ideas’

In this uplifting and delightfully illustrated book, author Alessandra Olanow chronicles her journey of healing after leaving a toxic marriage, becoming a single mother to a toddler, and losing her mom to cancer.

Warm, relatable, and filled with 100 illustrations that have struck a chord with people all over the world, “I Used to Have a Plan” will serve as a friend to those who need a little help to get through grief, unexpected change and loss.

‘Advice From a Blob’

Lennie started out as an online sensation, with trending videos of the cute, adorable and sassy blob pervading the internet.

The blob offers words of encouragement and makes people smile with its empowering messages.

Now, Lennie has crossed over to print with this full-color, illustrated self-care book filled with wisdom that helps people improve their mental health, or, at the least, get through a bad day.

‘Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop’

This Korean smash hit about an unhappy divorcee who quits her job and opens a bookshop in a small neighborhood, is a slow-paced read perfect for relaxing and recharging oneself.

It teaches people that no matter their age, it is never too late to pursue their dreams. It also reaffirms their belief that

books are magical places for healing and human connection.

‘Love for Imperfect Things: How to Accept Yourself in a World Striving for Perfection’

Renowned Buddhist teacher and bestselling author of “The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down” offers a refreshing perspective on nurturing self-love and compassion in a world that teaches readers perfection is a must.

Divided into chapters on self-compassion, courage, healing, and acceptance, Haenim Sunim illuminates to readers that it is only in embracing their flaws and accepting they are enough that they get to love their lives, their world and everyone in it.

‘The Book of Overthinking’

In this groundbreaking self-help book, clinical psychologist Gwendoline Smith takes on overthinking in the modern landscape, its deeply-rooted causes, including inheriting it from our parents, and how to manage compulsive ruminating or what she calls “thought viruses.”

Filled with anecdotes, analogies, and solutions rooted in cognitive behavioral theory, this book will help overthinkers break free from the cycle of ceaseless worrying.

‘Wabi Sabi: Japanese Wisdom for a Perfectly Imperfect Life’

Readers whose lives are brimming with stress and exhaustion can enrich their existence with wabi-sabi, a captivating Japanese aesthetic concept. It can also reshape every area of their life and give them lasting happiness.

Filled with simple and profound wisdom, the book will teach them to slow down, let go, find beauty in imperfect things and be kinder to themselves.

‘Being Comfortable Without Effort’

This is Korean bestselling author Kim Soo-Hyun’s sequel to “I Decided to Live as Me,” teaching readers that in order to have a beautiful relationship with others, they have to fall in love with themselves first.

It is a useful and beautifully illustrated manual on how they can start nurturing harmony within and outside themselves.

