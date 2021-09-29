Local bookstore’s management looks into Twitter hacking

A local bookstore reported that its official Twitter account got hacked on Tuesday night after followers noticed that it posted suspicious tweets and replies.

Fully Booked on Wednesday thanked its patrons who alerted them of the suspicious activity and said that they “appreciate” their care and urgency “a lot.”

“We are looking into this and we hope to secure our accounts better. Thank you!” it added on a Twitter post.

Thank you to all the bookworms who alerted us about suspicious activity on our Twitter account. We appreciate your care and urgency a lot. We are looking into this and we hope to secure our accounts better. Thank you! — Fully Booked (@_FullyBooked) September 28, 2021

The hacker previously posted tweets saying that the bookstore got hacked but said that it didn’t change the account’s password and that “no one got scammed.”

It also changed the location of the bookstore from “Manila, Philippines” to wrongly spelled Nigeria, “Niggeria.”

“Let’s just wait till (the) owner will see that and get his account back. Hope you understand,” it said with a heart emoticon.

The hacker urged the bookstore to change its password in another post.

Fully Booked is known for housing comprehensive titles across multiple genres such as children’s books, classics, education, contemporary fiction, science fiction, dystopian fiction, photography and young adult, among others.

Its Twitter account promotes books in a creative manner and alerts bookworms of sales and pre-orders. It also engages them in discussions by asking questions about books that have made an impact on them, as well as hold conversations with best-selling authors.

The bookstore’s account has about 56,200 followers on the microblogging platform so far.

Its Facebook page, on the other hand, has 501,000 likers.