Rundown: How to avail free tickets to the 2023 Manila International Book Fair

Booklovers may no longer have to worry about the entrance fee for the upcoming Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) this week.

Bookstores and publishing houses are offering free tickets to entice more guests to drop by their booths at the fair. It will open from September 14 to 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Fully Booked, one of the largest bookstore chains in the country, is giving away bookmark tickets that can admit two people at the MIBF.

Customers can pick up these tickets at the customer service counter or cashier of its stores.

Local publishing companies Anvil, Avenida Books, and Adarna House posted QR codes for customers to scan, register online, and avail of free tickets.

Anvil and Adarna House also posted different book deals for their readers.

Avenida Books, meanwhile, promoted the participation of its authors Kajo Baldisimo, Manix Abrera, and Tepai Pascual.

Word and Life Publications, a publisher of evangelical books, also offered free entrance pass to its patrons via a QR Code posted on its Facebook account.

It also promoted special discounts and freebies to customers who would drop by its booth at the venue.

MIBF is considered the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines.

It has also become a platform for book signings, conferences, seminars and other related activities for all book lovers.

Moreover, visitors can find a wide range of educational supplies and learning aids being carried by multiple brands.

To check out the list of exhibitors, visit its official website here: About MIBF | Manila International Book Fair (manilabookfair.com).