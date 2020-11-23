Manila International Book Fair’s first-ever digital edition: What to expect

For the first time ever, the Manila International Book Fair will launch its digital edition on Tuesday, November 24.

The online edition of the book fair will run from November 24 to 30.

Some booklovers were surprised to know that the book fair is pushing through despite social distancing restrictions.

Others are confused about how it will be conducted.

Wait… teka lang… may MIBF this year??? Like physical stores MIBF??? — nico quejano (@nicoquejano) September 9, 2020

paano ba mibf now? paunahan na lang mag mine ganun??? — puto bumbong with DARK GREEN dahon n gawa ni HULK (@deadgirlwalk_n) November 17, 2020

Patrons can visit manilabookfair.com and register as visitors to access book sales and events.

After registering, visitors can browse through the favorite publishers, distributors and bookmakers through its Exhibitor page. The products are also listed by categories.

MIBF said there is also a search function for your choice of books.

When choosing the books you can either add to cart to continue browsing the MIBF shop or click “Buy it now” to go directly to the checkout.

Finally, once you are happy with your purchase, you can click the cart button and checking out will be done per exhibitor. It advised the public that the shipping fee will be added after the total cost.

The MIBF said there are coupons and vouchers page for the exclusive deals available for its patrons.

Aside from these, the MIBF also organized special events which can be accesses on the “Special Events” page.

MIBF also uploaded a step-by-step video guide for visitors who plan on participating in this year’s online book fair.

Following its announcement of the online MIBF, some Filipinos expressed excitement. The event is usually staged every September.

Others gave advice on how to manage “impulse buying.”

to those who are attending MIBF tomorrow, please create a list of the books u want to buy. wag mag-impulsive buy sis 😀 your savings/emergency account is not for the unnecessary things — pola p. (@pamelamraz) November 23, 2020

While some are delighted over the news that MIBF will have its online edition, some consider it the saddest due to the lack of physical interaction such as book signing and physical book hunting.

non-bl but i just wanna express how sad i am that the MIBF on Nov will be held online and i won't get to experience the physical bookhunting hustle, the long lines, the thrilled faces of my co-readers, the actual dilemma of picking up a book and putting it on the cart or not. 😔 — 𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 (@tawanistic) September 18, 2020

Despite these limitations, book lovers can still look forward to the book fair with several exhibitors, publishers and authors joining.