The Indie Village returns! Independent authors, publishers join 2023 MIBF

Independent book publishers and authors will return to showcase their books and meet their readers at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair (MIBF).

The Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAPPH) announced the comeback of “The Indie Village,” a space at the fair dedicated to all independent authors, publishers, and writers.

BDAPPH partnered with the National Book Development Board (NBDB) to push through with this initiative to support and showcase the best of local independent publishing.

Participants of The Indie Village include:

The Indie Publishers Collab PH

Milflores Publishing

ABC Educational Books

Jerico Silvers

Jane Vergara

Ricky Lee

Members of The Indie Publishers Collab, meanwhile, are:

Balangay Productions

Gantala Press

Aklat Mirasol

Aklat Ulagad

Pawikan Press

Good Intentions Publishing

San Anselmo Publications, Inc.

Aklat Alamid

Librong LIRA

Saniata

Saranggani Writers League

Southern Voices

7 Eyes Productions

Alubat Publishing

In the post, BDAPPH also promoted Kulay Labitigan, a London-based creative talesmith from the Philippines who made the village’s poster for MIBF.

“Growing up in the tropics, his vibrant and kaleidoscopic image-making are happy allusions of his sunny childhood in the rural province and as a Southeast Asian gay man living in London,” the association said on Labitigan.

The Indie Village debuted at the MIBF in 2022, the first time the fair returned to its physical format since the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While MIBF has partnered with independent publishers over the years, this pavilion was the first time they were given a dedicated showcase to cater to customers with a penchant for indie titles.

In a blog entry posted last year, MIBF recognized the potential of these MSMEs in offering a far more diverse catalog of books than mainstream bookstores and book chains.

“Though small, indies showcase an interesting selection of published titles as they can move quicker in terms of deciding which titles to come out with and have the freedom to experiment and redefine rules or accepted norms,” the entry on MIBF’s website reads.

“Given their network and diverse interests, they are able to pick up many titles that would not necessarily be on the radar of traditional and mainstream publishers,” it added.

MIBF runs Thursday, September 14, until Sunday, September 17. It will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

