First-ever digital version of Manila International Book Fair extends up to next year

Booklovers are in for a holiday treat as the first-ever Manila International Online Book Fair announced that it is extended up to next year instead of at the end of November.

Organizers of the event through social media said that MIBF 2020 will continue selling books on its online marketplace up to Jan. 3, 2021.

The book fair was initially held from Nov. 24 to 30, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has shifted to digital means instead of traditionally holding it on the SMX Convention Center.

Just like in online shopping, there are also coupons and vouchers available for MIBF’s patrons on its online platform.

Participants can also virtually attend special events. Past events included book launches and talks by local authors such as Ricky Lee and Jessica Zafra.

Meanwhile, the extension of the biggest book sale in the country prompted Filipinos to tag their friends while others hoped that it would mean books marked “sold out” would be restocked as soon as possible.

“Yey! Palagi naman kasi sold out eh,” a Facebook user commented with a series of smiling emojis.

“Sana po ma-restock na ‘I Love You Since 1892’ please,” another online user wrote, who also tagged the book’s publisher.

“Restock please,” commented a different Filipino on MIBF’s post.

MIBF has been annually attracting book enthusiasts since it first started out in 1979.

It has become an avenue for publishers, foreign and local authors, distributors and talents to converge and collaborate with each other, as well as share their works with the general public.