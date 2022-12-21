Rundown: Locally-made 2023 planners, sticker packs, stationery items you can gift your loved ones

Are you looking for quirky and affordable gifts this Holidays season?

Two homegrown brands released colorful planners, journals and other stationery items with witty artworks that are perfect for gift-giving.

Linya-Linya

Clothing store brand Linya-Linya is known for its statement shirts and collaborative works with prominent Filipino artists.

This season, the brand introduced its own sticker packs, limited edition heart cards and a 2023 planner in its collection of products.

Its first-ever yellow planner called “The Linya-Linya Life Guidebook” was designed to guide or help its customers in their journey of self-love for the next year.

Linya-Linya promoted this on social media with photos of the notebook.

“Kung nitong mga nagdaang buwan o taon, pakiramdam mo, maraming ibang bagay o tao ang inuna mo, ito na marahil ang librong para sa’yo. Ito na siguro ang tamang panahon at ang tamang destinasyon: Para sa sarili naman ngayong taon,” Linya-Linya said.

“Handa kaming makinig sa kwento mo sa pamamagitan ng undated planner na ito. Limited copies lang, so kuha na ng kopya sa aming online stores o sa Linya-Linya store Trinoma (Level 2, malapit sa Starbucks)!” it added.

To start off the self-love journey, owners of this undated planner are greeted with a front cover text that reads: “Para Sa Sarili Naman Ngayong Taon.”

The guidebook also has monthly and weekly spreads within its pages, extra lined pages, and a two-page tracker for finances, health, career goals, and even relationships.

It stands unique among other planners because of its “Linyafied” layout with inspiring, relatable poems in-between every month.

Linya-Linya’s limited edition sticker packs are made for every individual’s daily mood and adage and expressions in life.

Each sticker also has a matte finish and is waterproof.

In its post on social media, Linya-Linya said that they created these products as ideal gifts to make loved ones laugh this Christmas.

“Designed para sa iba’t ibang feels at linya ng buhay na siguradong didikit sa damdamin mo. Sheesh! Para sa friend, family, officemate, partner, o sarili– perfect small item gift for your loved ones! Give laughs on Christmas day and shop now!” it said.

Look at the quirky, artsy designs of the stickers in the post below.

Called “HeART” Cards, Linya-Linya offered art prints with motivational lines “from the heart.” They can be used as gifts to remind loved ones to rest once in a while.

“Special art prints from the heart, featuring chosen original linyas for motivation and inspiration. Maalalang paalala para huminga, lumaban, at magpatuloy. Para sa minamahal, o sa minamahal na sarili,” the post reads.

The stickers, planner and art prints can be purchased via Linya-Linya’s website: Linya-Linya (linyalinya.ph).

They can also be purchased from its official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Tita Witty

Local stationery shop Witty Will Save the World, Co., a brand that became popular for the colorful and witty designs of its products, presented its 2023 planner with an amusing, motivational quote on its cover.

“Kailangan mong pumasok sa opisina. Hindi ikaw ang nawawalang anak ng hari at reyna,” it reads.

It has a planner and a notebook version to cater to people who are “afraid of commitments,” according to the shop.

“May notebook version para sa mga ayaw ng date at takot sa commitment,” it said.

The planner is part of its collection called “The PasKollection.” It comprises notepads, small calendars, drama sticker sets and weekly planner pads.

This collection can be purchased via its official website: Witty Will Save the World.

The products are also available on Lazada and Shopee.