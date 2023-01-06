‘Hello Again’: The Ransom Collective to hold reunion concert next month

After three years, The Ransom Collective is set to hold a reunion concert titled “Hello Again: The Ransom Collective Reunion Show.”

“Life has taken each of us in all sorts of different directions. After countless Zoom meetings and remote collaboration, we are so excited to finally have the chance to create and perform live together once again,” the band said in a statement.



The six-piece indie folk group said the reunion concert is their way to thank their fans for their support.

“We’re planning to play a long set, maybe even our longest ever. We’ve got some special guests lined up and a few surprises planned for the evening,” the band revealed.

Among their special guests are Syd Hartha, Cheats, and Gabba.

The concert will be held on February 4 at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City.

A regular ticket costs P900, while a VIP ticket costs P1,200. The latter includes a signed event poster and a meet-and-greet pass.

Those interested may purchase tickets by filling out an online form.

Some of the popular songs of The Ransom Collective include “Fools,” “Settled,” “Tides” and “Run,” among others.