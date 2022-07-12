Pamungkas, Ben&Ben to headline outdoor music gig Gimme Shelter in August

Indonesia’s most-streamed artist of 2021 Pamungkas is set to headline outdoor music show called “Gimme Shelter” next month.

The music event will be held at the 123 Block, Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City on August 6.

We are returning with a star-studded lineup featuring Indonesia’s most streamed artist of 2021,Pamungkas, along with @BenAndBenMusic, @munitheband,@cheatsmusic, & @sosbandforever! August 6 // 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City Purchase tix here: https://t.co/pP7Rp1f991 pic.twitter.com/CdnR2Klm8J — GNN Productions (@GabiNaNamanProd) July 12, 2022

The Jakarta-based artist behind the song “To The Bone” has topped Spotify Indonesia’s Top 50 charts and ranked fifth on Spotify Philippines’ Top 50 charts for multiple weeks.

The nine-piece collective Ben&Ben, which recently released its single “Langyang Pag-ibig”, is joining the rising Indonesian artist to headline the event. Ben&Ben is also bound for North America for their maiden tour later this year.

Another three of the biggest names in the Philippine indie music scene namely, Munimuni, She’s Only Sixteen and Cheats, are also returning to Mandala Park’s live stage.

“Somehow, we’re bringing back the homey and comforting vibe of attending live shows, where patrons are excited to experience a music gig in a venue filled with strangers and familiar faces,” GNN Entertainment producer Milley Habito said.

Named after The Rolling Stones’ classic 1969 single “Gimme Shelter,” the show is the first of GNN Entertainment’s series of shows in 2022 inspired by classic pop and rock songs.

The on–ground show relives the homey feeling of live music, serving as a “reprieve from the agonizing uncertainty that defined the early years of the pandemic,” the producer said.

“This is our way of taking the sour parts of the distant past and making a sweet batch of lemonade: served fresh for people who want to experience a ‘home’ away from home—a shelter, so to speak,” Habito said.

Ticket pre-selling is available for P950 for a limited time only by signing up through this link.