‘Beer o Pag-ibig?’: The Itchyworms to launch own craft beers

OPM band The Itchyworms will launch their own brand of craft beers next month.

The band entered the brewing scene after it was inspired by their chart-topping hit “Beer,” that became a drinking anthem among Filipinos.

“Bawat Patak. Anong Sarap. Ano ba talaga’ng mas gusto mo?” asks the lyrics from the popular “drinking anthem.”

For the craft beer launch, the band will release two variants namely Beer, a light and clean tasting blonde ale with a balance of tropical fruit flavor and the right amount of maltiness; and Pag-Ibig, a hazy, cloudy, and flowery beer that is sweet and bitter at the same time.

The Filipino pop-rock icons will celebrate the launch of their mix of brew variants with a music event titled, “The Itchyworms: Beer o Pag-Ibig?” This will happen at the 123 Block Mandaluyong City at 6 p.m. onwards on July 13.

Among the guests expected to perform live are Ebe Dancel, Ciudad, Blaster, The Revisors, and The Itchyworms.

Attendees of the launch can also expect games, booths, and special on-ground activities prepared by its co-organizers GNN Entertainment Productions and The Itchyworms themselves.

The entrance to the event costs P999 for two people with free six-pack of beer. Tickets are on sale through this link: bit.ly/beeropagibig. — Rosette Adel