‘Bittersweet’: ‘Torete’ singer Acel Bisa’s to hold concert ahead of move to Netherlands

Filipino singer-songwriter Acel Bisa announced that she will be migrating to the Netherlands early next year.

The former Moonstar88 lead vocalist then said that she will be celebrating this “bittersweet” move with a farewell concert in October and an album launch titled “Being and Becoming”.

Acel said this is a homage to her family, friends and colleagues before leaving the country.

“I don’t intend this as a farewell but rather as a fitting homage to the family, friends, and colleagues who have contributed to my journey over the years,” the pop-rock icon said in a post on Instagram.

“The baggage that comes with leaving reminds us of places, people, and memories that truly matter, even in the grand scheme of things. As I make space for new beginnings and experiences, part of my heart will surely long for the feeling of being completely home. This country has defined who I’ve become as a person and an artist,” she added.

The “Torete” singer said her final performance, co-produced by GNN Entertainment Productions, will feature new songs from the album while delving into her past struggles that have shaped her journey.

“This album is a result of the things I’ve processed from the past, coming to terms with how I see myself and knowing the truth of who I am and who I am meant to be,” Acel said.

The upcoming solo show will spotlight the initiatives of the Right Start, a nongovernmental organization founded 14 years ago with Acel’s friends, aiming to provide opportunities for children in disadvantaged communities.

“Now that my family and I have decided to move to the Netherlands, I want to take this opportunity to celebrate this gift of music that was entrusted to me, hoping that I would be able to encourage and empower those who will attend,” she added.

The intimate concert will be held at the Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan, on Oct. 11, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for “Being And Becoming” are available at bit.ly/acelconcert.