Queens of Pinoy rock Kitchie, Barbie, Acel, Aia, Hannah, Lougee reunite anew to mark new era of music

The queens of Pinoy rock, who defined an iconic era in music, are making their comeback.

OPM icons Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almabis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas have reunited to form Tanaw Collective, a supergroup that celebrates a new era of women-led music

The six-piece ensemble will reprise their 2022 concert on Feb.9, 2025, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. They also staged a repeat concert in February last year.

Before their upcoming concert, they are set to release a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on January 31, available across all digital platforms.

The song choice is a show of fine taste and a story in itself, with its lyrics talking about time and change.

“Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’

‘Cause I’ve built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I’m gettin’ older, too”

Now all mothers, these female rock stars reflect on how things have changed over the years. They recall a time when gigs were their life, and mosh pits were the norm. Today, they find themselves appreciating more intimate audiences and, instinctively, safer, mellower music events.”

However, Barbie underscored not taking for granted having an enthusiastic audience.

“It feels like we grew up together. Makikita ka nila, naka-smile na sa’yo. Just like meeting an old friend,” she shares.

She also highlighted the gift of being able to write songs with Acel, Aia, Hannah, Kitchie, and Lougee — who kept their “low-commitment” friendship strong through the years.

For a long time, writing used to be a solitary act for Barbie, but no longer.

“We are all storytellers,” Lougee said.

In “Tanaw: The Repeat,” the six artists will showcase new interpretations of their beloved original songs, complemented by symphonic backing from The Manila String Machine on select tracks.

They promise exciting surprises for their dedicated fans throughout the concert.

“Tanaw”, translated as “to gaze” or “to look”, captures the reflective essence of the musical event, both for the performers and for their fans who grew up listening to their music. It’s a tribute to what was and what still could be.

The upcoming concert is presented by Newport World Resorts. It is co-presented by GNN and Wow Fiesta, with official hotel partner Holiday Inn Express. Major sponsors include JB Music, Ming’s Pei Pa Koa Candy, David’s Salon, Apartment8, and Globatronics, while minor sponsors include Greenwich, Palladium, UGEC, Payaba, and Meiji Chocolates.

With less than a hundred tickets remaining, tickets can be purchased at https://tanawtherepeat.helixpay.ph/.