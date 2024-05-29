What’s new with Kitchie Nadal? OPM artist to celebrate 20 years in music industry

OPM icon Kitchie Nadal, who is based in Spain, is now back in the Philippines to stage a solo concert celebrating her two decades in the music industry.

The upcoming show, happening on June 2, 2024 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, is titled after Kitchie’s 2004 hit “Same Ground” which recently regained popularity on TikTok.

Twenty years later, Kitchie is still in the in the Top10 of Spotify Philippines’ most-streamed OPM female artists and has recently gone viral among Gen Zs and younger millennials who rediscovering her impact on Y2K pop culture and fashion.

Apart from the song’s renewed fame, Kitchie said the concert marks her homecoming.

“I’m on the same ground. I’m based in Spain. It’s like this is the same ground… I’m back, so parang double meaning,” she said in a press conference last May 23.

She last visited the country in 2023 before going on a US tour in the same year.

Kitchie’s life in Spain, music plans

Back in Madrid, Spain, Kitchie said that she is a full-time mom to her two children, one of them a six-month-old baby. Despite this, she still squeezes in time to make music.

“I’m a full-time mom. And then, I dedicate my time to songwriting, recording. Mababalitaan niyo siguro na for this year, I’ll be doing collaborative work with different artists,” she said, adding that her goal is to make and release new songs.

She shared that she eyes working with new artists such as Keiko Necesario and Zild Benitez.

The artist also wrote songs for television.

“For the past years, I’ve also written songs— theme songs for TV series, and expect to hear those songs,” she added.

One of Kitchie’s hits “Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” gained popularity after it was used in Koreanovela “Lovers in Paris” in 2009.

During the exclusive show for media after the press conference, Kitchie gave sample performances of her hits, including a Spanish rendition of “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.”



For her “SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert,” the artist said that her fans can expect surprise numbers. She is also set to share the stage with local artists including Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Lougee Basabas, Hannah Romawac, Acel Bisa, Monty Macalino of Mayonnaise.

“Expect quality music, surprise OPM artists, and most of all, a Filipino-led world-class production that will bring back memories of Kitchie Nadal’s classic hit music,” Rolando Garcia Jr., chairman/Founder of Rolling Gum and the Executive Producer of Kitchie’s upcoming concert said.

“We’ve realized the importance of working with artists who match our values and goals, especially producing quality music that Filipinos deserve. And Kitchie is one. Her unwavering passion for music has brought her to the OPM pedestal and to these 20 years of giving music hits,” he added.

Last Monday, Kitchie announced that tickets to her 20th anniversary concert were all sold out.

“This show is dedicated to everyone who supported my comeback concert in the Philippines. I feel loved and inspired to continue my journey in music— all thanks to my fans,” she said.



The “Same Ground” concert is presented by Big Brew and Rolling Gum, in partnership with GNN Entertainment Productions. The event is also supported by B Hotel Alabang, JB Music, Ellen Drilon Makeup and Southbay Studios.