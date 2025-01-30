Kitchie Nadal rethinks selling decades-old guitar amid ‘high demand’

OPM icon Kitchie Nadal said she is rethinking giving away her decades-old beloved electric guitar after receiving “high demand” from the public.

The “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” singer on Wednesday, January 29, reacted after learning that her Parker Fly Deluxe electric guitar interested many people when she announced selling it.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kitchie said she was “parting ways” with her music companion after “over 20 years,” adding it was “time for it to find a new home where it can keep inspiring music.”

“This guitar is a true gem — incredibly versatile, lightweight (it’s traveled with me all over the world), and built to last,” the singer shared before.

“This guitar has served me well,” she added.

Reports said that fans and fellow musicians expressed admiration over her decision, with many reminiscing about the guitar’s role in shaping her sound and iconic performances as an artist.

Some even mentioned P-pop girl group BINI member Maloi Ricalde who has been vocal about being Kitchie’s fan.

Days later, Kitchie admitted that she was rethinking her previous decision.

“Thank you all for the interest in my guitar! I honestly didn’t expect such high demand, and it truly means a lot that so many people see its value. Kung pwede ko lang kayo pagbigyan lahat,” she said in Facebook with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Because of this, I’ve decided to take a step back and really think about the best way forward for it,” the singer added.

Her decision earned support from some Facebook users, with others suggesting it belongs to a “museum.”

“Yes! Pls. don’t sell it… it does not have a price,” an online user wrote.

“Pang-museum ‘yan kung sakali,” another Pinoy commented.

“Keep it forever na lang!” a different user shared.

“Yehey!!! Don’t sell it!!!!” another Filipino exclaimed.

“Keep it, Kitch. It’s not just a guitar, it’s a legacy you can pass to your kiddies. It is priceless that the kids can keep in archive as one of your [mementos],” a different user wrote.

The Parker Fly guitar brand was said to be popular among musicians because of its light weight and resonance. It was also capable of giving the artist access to both acoustic and electric tones.

Other musicians who have used the brand are Barbie Almabis, David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, and musician-filmmaker David Lynch.

Production of the Parker Fly and all of its models ended in 2016.

Meanwhile, Kitchie previously held her anniversary concert titled “SAME GROUND” in June 2024 to celebrate her two-decade-old musical career.

She will once again reunite with her fellow ’90s Pinay rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, and Lougee Basabas for another run of their sold-out concert, “Tanaw,” on February 9.

READ: Queens of Pinoy rock Kitchie, Barbie, Acel, Aia, Hannah, Lougee reunite anew to mark new era of music

Kitchie is one of the most influential figures in Pinoy alternative rock and pop-rock scene in the early 2000s, with her songs dominating radio waves like “Bulong,” “Same Ground,” “Majika,” and “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.”

ALSO READ: ‘Kitchie Nadal renaissance’: How early 2000s OPM singer-songwriter regains popularity among Gen-Zs