‘Pang-international’: Students’ rendition of Itchyworms’ song catches attention

A cover of the OPM band Itchyworms‘ song “Beer” by students using rondallas and violins has resurfaced online.

A Filipino Reddit user on Tuesday, March 11, shared a video of students performing an instrumental version of the band’s 2005 song.

It has received 14 upvotes so far.

The video was originally posted on YouTube in September by music teacher and musician Marco Polo Ignacio, who served as the group’s arranger and conductor of the group.

He said that it was performed by the FFHNAS SPA (Special Program in the Arts) Rondalla and Violin Group.

FFHNAS stands for Fortunato F. Halili National Agricultural School in Santa Maria, Bulacan.

Filipinos praised the students’ musical rendition, with some saying their talents are of an “international” level.

“Napakahusay, pang-international ang talent ng mga ‘to at ni Sir,” a YouTube user previously commented.

“Fantastic cover, loved the solo part!” another online user wrote.

Jugs Jugueta, among the band’s vocalists and a host of “It’s Showtime,” previously reacted to the students’ rendition.

“Napakaganda po, FFHNAS SPA Rondalla and Violin Group!!! Grabe kayo!!! Sana maka-jam namin kayo ng @theitchyworms in the future! We love you so much!!!” he wrote before on his Facebook Reel with heart emojis.

In October 2024, the band acknowledged the students’ rendition of another one of their songs, “Akin Ka Na Lang.”

The group has also covered other songs like BINI’s “Pantropiko,” “Salamin Salamin,” and Ben&Ben’s “Maybe the Night,” among others.