‘Husay at talento’: CJ De Silva-Ong’s legacy, works remembered

Personalities were saddened by the sudden demise of CJ De Silva-Ong, an artist, creative director and podcaster, also known as Promil Gifted Child in the ‘90s. She was 36.

Wincy Ong, CJ’s husband, informed the public of his wife’s passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning. He said CJ died on Tuesday after suffering from two strokes.

In his post paying tribute for CJ, Wincy remembered his wife’s kindness and love for art.

“She was a loving wife to me, a loving cat-mom to our cats Andres and Max, and a loving daughter to her parents and uncle. She was a passionate Executive Creative Director in the industry she loved so much–advertising. She used her talents in illustration and painting in championing causes close to heart,” Wincy said.

“Most of you would remember her as a Promil Gifted Child in those commercials in the Nineties, but from the many people who visited the hospital or sent in a message or two, I learned that Cj was a gift herself to the people who came to know her,” he added.

“Behind that tough and take-charge person you may know is such a sweet, caring girl. I will always remember her for the kindness she brought to people,” Windy continued.

CJ’s contributions over the years

CJ was first recognized for her feature in a Promil television commercial that aired from 1996 to 1997 when she was around 9 to 10 years old.

She presented her paintings in her first two exhibitions at the Ayala Museum in Makati City from 1998 to 1999.

In 2006, CJ illustrated “Ang Ikaklit sa Aming Hardin”, a story by 2006 Palanca awardee, Bernadette Neri.

In 2012, CJ’s artworks were also showcased at the 16×16 Young Star Philippines’ 16th Anniversary Exhibit.

Her artistry elevated through the years as a painter and an illustrator. Some of CJ’s notable works include the cover art she made for The Itchyworms’s fifth studio album, “After All This Time”, released in 2013.

Other works of CJ include a series of pop art illustrations of former Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

CJ also worked as an executive creative director in an advertising company, according to Wincy.

Tributes pour in for CJ

CJ’s legacy was further acknowledged as many of the people who have worked with her and have remembered her talent expressed their sympathies.

Neri remembered her collaboration with the late artist on Facebook, stating, “Mula sa Ang Ikaklit sa Aming Hardin, naging katuwang kita mga proyektong may kinalaman sa klase, maging sa Pagsinapul logo ng DFPP, hanggang sa mga chikahan sa pagwa-watercolor, at mga rant tungkol sa mga isyung panlipunan.”

Actor Paulo Avelino also bid goodbye to CJ along with the artworks she made for him.

Wincy said CJ’s wake will be held until Saturday. It will be followed by a cremation service on Sunday.