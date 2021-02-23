Vivoree Esclito backs ‘no to body shaming’ calls after becoming subject of ‘It’s Showtime’ segment

Actress Vivoree Esclito spoke up against body shaming after being a subject of one of a noontime variety show’s segment.

The 20-year-old former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate retweeted a 2019 post she wrote on Twitter and shared an Instagram Story which featured a text that reads:

“Don’t you dare make me feel ashamed of my body.”

Two years ago, Esclito tweeted that she was aware of people body shaming her online and appealed for them to stop doing it to others.

“Ok so I’ve seen some comments about some people body shaming me. It’s fine with me po, none taken, but PLEASE do not do it to others. Some people don’t take it the same way I do. Other’s bodies are totally NONE of your business. Be sensitive enough to know that,” she wrote.

The actress retweeted her post as the phrase “NO TO BODY SHAMING” landed on local Twitter’s top trending list Tuesday evening.

A clip from “It’s Showtime” could be seen by clicking the particular trend on the platform.

The clip features a contestant’s picture for the variety show’s “Hide and Sing” segment which acts as a guessing game.

Some of the contestant’s body features are zoomed in to allow viewers to uncover his or her identity.

When the picture of the first contestant called “Tago-Kanta Number 1” was shown, one of the program hosts blurted out Esclito’s name after seeing a portion of an arm with visible hair.

“Si Vivoree ‘yan!” Itchyworms frontman Jugs Jugueta exclaimed with a laugh.

He was immediately called out by fellow host Karylle, who said that she’s also “very hairy.”

Jugueta responded that he was just joking.

“This is not funny, this is the last time you’re gonna make fun of her,” a Twitter user who shared the clip said in response to the host’s reaction.

“I’m with this: NO TO BODY SHAMING. The world is too depressing, yet people are continuing shaming others by weight, height, and for being mabalbon. This Vivoree girl is beautiful. Every girls are beautiful no matter what. Don’t make fun (of) what they have,” another online user wrote.

Esclito likewise shared a graphic of body shaming on her IG Story.

It was not the first time that Esclito’s name was immediately mentioned in the segment as the subject of body hair surfaces.

A fan Twitter account shared another clip that featured a zoomed-in picture of a contestant’s pair of thick eyebrows.

The hosts mentioned the actress’ name without hesitation.

Naulit pala? Wow naman show/time NO TO BODY SHAMING

Esclito previously revealed that she was bullied for her appearance, particularly her facial and body hair, since childhood.

“Sobrang insecure ako [dati] sa sarili ko because of the way I look, and [the bullying I went through],” she shared in a 2018 interview with Preview.

“Pero ngayon, mino-motivate ko ‘yung sarili ko na, ‘Kailangan mag-survive ka sa mundong ito, kahit ang dami-daming negativity and ang dami-dami nang dahilan para sumuko, kailangan mo pa ring tumuloy,” Esclito added.

The actress rose to prominence after joining “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” in 2016, where she was tagged as the “Go Getter Girl of Bohol.”

She has since appeared in films and television series, as well as recorded singles, in her showbiz career.