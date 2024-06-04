Vice Ganda, ‘It’s Showtime’ lauded for clearing ‘Expecially For You’ beso moment

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda on Tuesday bared that the previous guest in their show segment, “Expecially For You,” was uncomfortable with the non-consensual kiss on the cheek she received from a “searchee.”

“Expecially For You” is the noontime show’s segment where a guest player/searchee tries their luck in finding new love, with their “ex” helping them choose potential love among the searcheees.

Last Friday, segment guest player Christine dodged a beso or cheek kiss from a “searchee” named Axel, on live television, garnering shocked reactions from “It’s Showtime” hosts as well as the viewers.

The video of this moment was captured on social media and went viral after getting mixed reactions from the public. Some online users said Vice Ganda’s call-out was “appearance-based” and “discriminatory.”

“Axel wasn’t about to beso the girl. He was just about to bump [their] shoulder as bro code. Masyado kasing [judgmental] ang mga [Filipino.] I used to admire Vice Ganda but nah HAHHAAHAHAA mapili ka pala,” said one TikTok user.

Eventually, Christine finally opened up on the same social media platform to explain her part. According to her, she was fine with the cheek kiss.

This prompted Vice Ganda to apologize to Axel on Sunday.

Sorry na mali ang reaction ko. Ang dating kasi sakin at sa ibang andun eh na-off si girl na sinunggaban sya ng halik and i thought na she felt violated. Since hindi naman pala I will apologize to the guy. https://t.co/nSyvvrEtqG — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 2, 2024

The tables turned once again on Tuesday as the “It’s Showtime” hosts revealed that they spoke with Christine again to clarify the events that happened between her and the other “Expecially for you” “searchee.”

Vice then retracted his apology.

“Ang aming reaksyon ay base sa reaksyon ni Christine sa ikinilos ni Axel. Dahil po doon nagkaroon ng usapin kung tama o mali ang ginawa namin kung sobra o nadiskrimina ba si Axel base sa sinasabi ng mga tao. [Our reaction was based on Christine’s reaction to Axel. Because of that we discussed whether or not what he did was right or wrong or if it’s discriminatory to Axel because of his looks according to the public’s view],” Vice said on the show.

“Nakausap namin siya ulit kahapon sinabi niyang talaga namang na off si Christine at meron siyang naramdaman na hindi komportable sa ginawa ng searchee. May dahilan po siya kung bakit hindi niya sinabi iyon sa TikTok na hindi namin ish-share. [We spoke to her yesterday and Christine said she felt off and uncomfortable of the searchee’s action. She had a reason why she didn’t say it on TikTok which we will not disclose],” he added.

“It’s Showtime” hosts concurred with Vice, saying that they and the live audience personally saw Christine’s “awkward” reaction.

WATCH: It’s Showtime’s Official Statement regarding the episode of EXpecially For You last May 31, 2024#ShowtimeJuneKaMasaya pic.twitter.com/pUDOnhhjzZ — It’s Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) June 4, 2024

Vice also called on the public to stop sending hate or bashing Christine and Axel as they are aware of what transpired and took the incident as a lesson. He said all is well between him and Axel.

Instead, the comedian stressed that the public should be mindful of the importance of getting consent and respecting people’s boundaries.

The host said that the two guests are being guided by their resident psychologists.

Accountability, boundaries

Some X (formerly Twitter) users then lauded the “It’s Showtime” hosts for their accountability.

“Thanks, @vicegandako for being accountable. Ganon talaga ngayon, we are all [fighting] for equality so minsan we need to be cautious talaga kung paano tayo mag-act towards a situation,” an online user said.

“‘Showtime’ has a new era. I feel na showtime it’s not more on entertainment anymore. They have lesson and boundaries. So proud of showtime family!!!! Mabuhay ka meme,” another X user said.

“Social responsibility & accountability at its finest!!! Only on ‘It’s Showtime’. Thank you Meme for addressing this issue formally,” an X user wrote.

The long-running noontime show first introduced “Expecially For You” in December 2023.