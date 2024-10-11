‘Pauso capital of the Philippines’: Dance crazes popularized on ‘It’s ShowTime’ remembered

Before TikTok became the authority in propagating dance crazes, there was “It’s Showtime”.

In celebration of the noontime show’s 15th anniversary, fans remembered the time when TV was king.

“Bago pa nagkaroon ng Tiktok, meron munang SHOWTIME na DANCE CRAZE/ PAUSO CAPITAL OF THE PHILIPPINES,” an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, accompanied by a compilation of clips from the show

Bago pa nagkaroon ng Tiktok, meron munang SHOWTIME na DANCE CRAZE/ PAUSO CAPITAL OF THE PHILIPPINES. 😅 https://t.co/3rEfxmH5yg pic.twitter.com/EQoqPR8qe2 — Phil (@iamphilrb) October 3, 2024

The post garnered over 22,000 likes and 1.2 million views, prompting a trip down memory lane for many others.

One of the viral dance crazes was the 1998 song by Filipino girl group Fruitcake, “Whoops Kiri”. Vice Ganda later released a cover of the song under Star Music channel in 2018.

“Tatlong Bibe” also became a national anthem for a long while, thanks to the immortalizing powers of Vice, Billy Crawford and Vhong Navarro.

At one point, the show filled the airwaves with funk through the 1997 song “Wobble wobble” by Rafee & The Wabbo Wabbo Club. Popularized by Vice, Pinoys who uploaded their versions on YouTube tag them as “It’s ShowTime Dance Craze”.

“Harlem Shake”, although it has an international origin, rocked television back in 2013.

Other viral songs like “Gwiyomi” also found stage on the show, which further spread them among people.

Some Pinoys online who grew up watching the Kapamilya variety show attested to the influence they wielded in pushing trends.

the way everytime they do this the next day you go to school everyone’s already doing it https://t.co/3Q1zxdn1PP — 🦖 (@blobzter_) October 5, 2024