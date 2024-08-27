Vice Ganda references viral ‘kadiliman vs kasamaan’ phrase on ‘It’s Showtime’

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda alluded to a viral clip of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in which his supporters blurted out “kasamaan” instead of “kabutihan.”

In the August 26 episode of the “EXpecially For You” segment of the noontime show, the comedian spoke to a guest named “Cary.”

Her unique name caught the hosts’ attention, with Jhong Hilario singing Europe’s ’80s hit “Carrie.”

Vice, meanwhile, paused for a while and then mentioned a phrase associated with Harry’s video that recently went viral.

“Cary na nagsabing, ‘Ito ang laban ng kadiliman at kasamaan!'” the comedian exclaimed, making Jhong laugh.

“Si Cary,” Vice added.

“Hindi si Cary ‘yon!” Jhong responded with amusement.

“Si Cary ba?” Vice asked.

“Ibang Cary ‘yon,” Jhong said.

“Si Cary Hoque,” Vice said, drawing laughs with the name reference.

Viewers noticed his reference, citing it is up to date.

“Ito ay laban ng kadiliman at kasamaan” – Cary Hoque VICERAAAAAAAAAAAAAL 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #ShowtimeMadlangHeroes pic.twitter.com/DVwgOkeG0B — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) August 26, 2024

“Meme is updated! ‘Di lang ako mag-talk talaga, basta ang clue, viral ‘yun!” another online user wrote, referring to Vice’s nickname among his fans.

A Facebook live video of Harry taken along EDSA went viral over the weekend, where he said the political situation in the country is no longer a fight between the Duterte and Marcos families.

“Hindi na po ito laban ng mga Duterte at Marcos! Ang laban po ngayon ay pwersa ng kadiliman laban sa pwersa ng…?” he exclaimed to a group of people.

“Kasamaan!” they chorused.

“Kabutihan!” Harry corrected, to which they followed.

He told them to convene in EDSA every Friday, to which they agreed.

The video, particularly the supporters’ response about “kadiliman” versus “kasamaan,” earned Filipinos’ attention.

A pop culture-oriented account created content out of the moment and commented, “Wala bang briefing.” It was accompanied by loudly crying emojis.

Another online user posted artwork featuring the colors of red and green, political colors associated with the Marcoses and Vice President Sara Duterte, respectively.

Kasamaan laban sa Kadiliman Kanino ka kakampi? ♥️💚 pic.twitter.com/H3jBm9TrjH — 🇵🇭 macoystar 🇵🇭 (@macoyestrella) August 26, 2024

Harry’s alleged links to POGO

Harry went on a Facebook live after he ended his 24-hour detention at the House of Representatives for “lying” about the reason for his absence in its August 16 hearing regarding the probe into the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Harry was among the resource persons invited to shed light on the rise of POGOs in the country as lawmakers try to establish if he has ties to a raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga.

He said he had been retained as the lawyer for the real estate firm Whirlwind in August 2023 in an ejectment case. The company was connected to Lucky South 99 as it leased its land to the POGO hub.

Reports said Harry was hired for Whirlwind by Cassandra Li Ong, Lucky South 99’s representative to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Harry has insisted that he did not commit any crime, and no paper trail established a direct lawyer-client relationship between him and Lucky South 99.

Meanwhile, the lawyer clarified his presence near the EDSA Shrine as seen in the viral Facebook live video.

“There was no commotion or violation of the public peace in the EDSA gathering… nor was there a statement on my end asking people to take up arms against the government or any violence for public uprising,” Harry said in a television report.

“However, if our honorable men and women of the 19th Congress find my EDSA statements criminal, they can file charges against me,” he added.

Harry was among those who called for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in an indignation rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday.