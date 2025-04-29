‘Bucket list checked’: What Chelsea Manalo said about her first hosting experience

Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo ticked off a bucket list item by hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminary competition on Monday, April 28.

In an Instagram post, Chelsea revealed that it was her first-ever hosting experience.

“Bucket list checked ✔️ on my first time ever hosting!” Chelsea wrote.

Chelsea hosted the pageant with TV personality Erika Kristensen.

The beauty queen also shared her preparations for the hosting gig, including her new look, now sporting bangs.

“So thankful for the wonderful team who helped bring out a new version of me, feeling fresh and loving this new look!” she said.

Many praised her new look, highlighting how elegant she looked.

“SOBRANG MONYEKA,” a pageant-centered Facebook page said.

Chelsea said she still feel the "magic" from the preliminary event as she lauded the contestants.

Chelsea said she still feel the “magic” from the preliminary event as she lauded the contestants.

A total of 66 candidates are vying to become Chelsea’s successor, with the coronation night set on May 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Among the crowd favorites are pageant veterans Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez, Ahtisa Manalo and Katrina Llegado, and more.

“Every girl truly shined in her own beautiful way, seeing them in their evening gowns was unforgettable. With just a few days left until coronation night, my heart is full of excitement and gratitude. No matter who takes the crown, every star has already made her mark,” Chelsea said.

Before the pageant coronation night on Friday, a national costume show and the Charity Gala Night will be held on Wednesday, April 30.

— With Janelle Liong

