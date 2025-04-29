‘Hakot award queen’: Winwyn Marquez steals spotlight at MUPH 2025 prelims

“Hakot award queen!”

That was the tag given to Miss Universe Philippines 2025 – Muntinlupa’s Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez, who swept several special awards during the preliminary phase of the national beauty pageant.

The pageant veteran received nine special awards at the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries, held on Monday, April 28, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

True to her nickname, Winwyn won the following:

Miss Jell Life

Miss Clinique de Paris

Miss Aqua Boracay

Miss Wuling Philippines

Miss New Moon

Miss Wendy’s

Miss So-En

Miss 7ion

Miss Mags

The special awards include sponsor awards given to pageant candidates who stood out during the preliminaries.

Winwyn’s feat earned her praises from Filipinos following her impressive haul.

“Congratulations, Winwyn Marquez — our Miss Universe Philippines Muntinlupa! Hinakot ang mga special awards!” Luxe Beauty and Wellness Group founder Anna Magkawas exclaimed with clapping emojis.

“No wonder — every performance she gives leaves a lasting mark! She always delivers an unforgettable show. She always owns the stage! Now, mas lalong excited ang lahat to witness her shine at the Grand Finals!” she added.

“Grabe ka, Miss Universe Philippines Muntinlupa 2025 Teresita Ssen ‘Winwyn’ Marquez, HAKOT AWARD Queen of the night!” a pageant-oriented page said.

“Mother Winwyn is mothering. Hakot award,” a Facebook user commented with a sparkles emoji.

“Hakot [pa] sa hakot… Win win literal…” another said.

Winwyn is the cousin of Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee, continuing the legacy of beauty and excellence in their family.

She first gained national attention as a Top 15 finalist in Binibining Pilipinas 2015, and later made history as the inaugural Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas at Miss World Philippines 2017.

Representing the country on the international stage, Winwyn went on to win the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 crown in Bolivia, a first for the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 will return to stage on April 30 for the national costume show and the Charity Gala Night.

The grand coronation will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 2. The winner, who will succeed Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo, will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand.