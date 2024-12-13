‘TNT’s’ first runner-up defends ‘It’s Showtime’ against bashers amid Sofronio Vasquez’s win

Singer-songwriter Sam Mangubat, “Tawag ng Tanghalan‘s” first-ever runner-up, defended “It’s Showtime” against online criticism following Sofronio Vasquez‘s win in “The Voice USA.”

Sofronio is the 32-year-old Filipino winner of the 26th season of the global singing competition.

He is reportedly the first Pinoy and Asian to win the American edition of “The Voice.”

Before joining the reality singing reality contest, Sofronio tried his luck at “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” a singing talent search segment of ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime,” in 2019.

Sofronio ended his journey as a semifinalist, finishing in third place. The season was won by then 16-year-old Janine Berdin from Cebu.

Years later, he joined “The Voice USA” and was mentored by singer Michael Bublé.

“It’s Showtime” was among those that congratulated the Pinoy for his historic victory at the American singing competition, where he bested 55 other contestants.

“PANG-MALAKASAN ANG BOSES NG PINOY!” the noontime show said before.

“Congratulations, Sofronio Vasquez, our #ItsShowtime and #TawagNgTanghalan alumnus, on becoming the first Filipino and Asian to win the Grand Champion title in #TheVoice USA Season 26. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU, KAPAMILYA!” it added.

Some Filipinos were not amused with the show’s congratulatory message, remembering Sofronio’s third place finish in “TNT” before.

“Matapos ligwakin sa ‘TNT’, @itsShowtimeNa proud na proud sa pagaangkin kay Sofronio Vasquez ngayong nanalo na siya sa ‘The Voice US.’ Komento ng madla, mahusay talaga credit grabbing ang ABS-CBN kahit noon pa man,” an online user claimed.

Sam, the “TNT’s” first-ever runner-up in 2017, was among those who defended the show against its bashers. He competed in the competition and was bested by Noven Belleza of Negros Occidental.

Sam came across these posts and shared his thoughts, as someone who competed in the same show that Sofronio joined.

“Hindi ko ma-gets bakit binabatikos ‘yung mga show na pinanggalingan. Tapos na ‘yon e. Baka ‘di niyo alam, may text votes na factor din ang show,” he wrote on Wednesday, December 11.

“Magaling na siya noon, yes. Pero kita naman sa performances niya na mas seasoned na siya this time. At malamang, proud sa kaniya ang lahat, maging ang ‘It’s Showtime’ dahil isa ‘to sa kinabilangan niyang show. At Ngayon, oras niya na!!” Sam added.

“Magdiwang na lang po sana tayo [nang] hindi kailangan haluan ng kahit anong nega,” the singer said.

Sofronio on ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’

As a testament to “TNT’s” role in Sofronio’s journey, he promised Michael he would first visit “It’s Showtime” as he flew to the Philippines.

“Proud po ako na nagsimula ako sa ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan.’ Kasi ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’, ‘Showtime’ ang unang naniwala sa akin,” he said in an interview on Thursday, December 12.

“Nag-promise po ako kay Michael Bublé na kapag umuwi po ako, talagang ‘It’s Showtime’ ‘yung unang bibisitahin ko,” Sofronio added.

Sofronio also admitted that his experience with “TNT” was “more intense” compared to when he joined “The Voice USA,” saying that in TNT, they practiced songs daily.

In “The Voice USA,” they had more time since it was weekly.

“So ang masasabi ko, sobrang laking bagay… kaya sinabi ko talaga na sa ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,’ ang laking bagay sa akin na nakasali ako ng ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,” Sofronio said.

“Kasi, kumbaga, talagang nabatak ako, na namaos pa. Ang laking advantage… training ground talaga,” he added.

Singer Ogie Alcasid, one of the regular judges of “TNT”, shared that they shouted in joy in the studio when Sofronio was declared the winner of “The Voice USA.”

“Extreme pride. Lahat kami dito, nagsisigawan kami nung manalo si Sofronio. Tumayo nga y’ung balahibo. Sabi ko, ang galing!” he exclaimed in an interview.

As the grand champion of “The Voice USA,” Sofronio will take home $100,000 and a record contract with Universal Music Group, home to artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.