‘It’s Showtime’ congratulates TNT alumnus Sofronio Vasquez for ‘The Voice USA’ victory

The “It’s Showtime” family offered its congratulations to “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alumnus Sofronio Vasquez who became the first Filipino and Asian to win the American edition of “The Voice.”

The 32-year-old Filipino made his fellow Pinoys proud when he emerged victorious at the 26th season of singing reality competition “The Voice USA” on Tuesday, December 10 (US time).

Vasquez is reportedly the first Filipino and Asian to have won the global singing competition.

He snagged victory with his emotional renditions of Sia’s “Unstoppable” and “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” musical film.

Even before being announced as the winner, his finale performance of “A Million Dreams” became the top video on “The Voice’s” Facebook page.

Vasquez, who was mentored by singer Michael Bublé, garnered a majority of votes by earning a $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with the Universal Music Group which has artists like Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Harry Styles and Adele.

He competed in the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” (TNT) segment of the ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime” in 2019, where he reached the semifinals and landed as a third placer.

The Misamis Oriental native later released songs like “Bakit Hindi Ko Sinabi,” “Bililhon,” and “Mahalaga.”

By September 2024, Vasquez tried his luck by joining a blind audition of “The Voice USA,” where he got four judges (Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani) to turn their chairs towards him.

His historic win at the singing competition was acknowledged by “It’s Showtime,” which dedicated a post to him.

“PANGMALAKASAN ANG BOSES NG PINOY!” the noontime show said on Wednesday, December 11.

“Congratulations, Sofronio Vasquez, our #ItsShowtime and #TawagNgTanghalan alumnus, on becoming the first Filipino and Asian to win the Grand Champion title in #TheVoice USA Season 26,” it added.

“WE ARE PROUD OF YOU, KAPAMILYA!” the program said.

The post was shared by the Facebook page on TNT.

Vasquez is known for his “velvety-rich tone” and versatility since he sings in almost every genre, from pop to R&B to jazz.