Concerns raised over party-list ‘endorsers’ after Joshua Garcia appears on billboard

Concerns over party-list “endorsers” were raised online after a Filipino reportedly spotted a billboard featuring actor Joshua Garcia as the face of the group.

A Reddit user claimed to have seen a billboard upon exiting the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) that featured the actor endorsing the CWS or the Construction Workers Solidarity party-list.

“Gets ko naman ‘di siya yung tatakbo as rep [representative], hahaha, pero why such party-list are portrayed and represented by people na ni wala namang ugnayan sa mga nire-represent nila hahaha, dami ko pang example na party-list and this one is just really plain dumb,” the Redditor said on Tuesday, December 31.

The post has earned 85 upvotes and 44 comments so far, with some Filipinos agreeing with the uploader’s sentiments.

“Partylist system here sucks, mainly kasi it no longer has to represent solely the marginalized. It can represent basically anything,” a Redditor commented.

“May mga nagigising ba sa umaga at sasabihin na ‘Iboboto ko ang CWS party-list dahil inendorso ni actor and model Joshua Garcia!’?” another Redditor wrote.

While Joshua is not running as a representative or a nominee of the CWS party-list, his image is being used in some of its publicity materials, such as greetings and informational posts, where he is referred to as a “solid ka-CWS.”

Host Luis Manzano, who is running for vice governor in Batangas, also promoted the party-list by acknowledging the actor’s endorsement.

The CWS party-list claims it was organized to address the situation of construction workers in the Philippines.

The party-list is represented by Rep. Edwin Gardiola, who reportedly hosted an “epic” birthday party before featuring performers like Regine Velasquez, KZ Tandingan, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Jed Madela and Darren Espanto.

Meanwhile, other personalities endorsing party-lists for the 2025 midterm elections include hosts Vice Ganda and Toni Gonzaga.

Vice is featured in tarpaulins of Angkasangga party-list, which advocates for the rights and recognition of gig and informal workers.

He previously explained he believes in the party-list’s “vision and unwavering commitment to the informal sector and gig workers.”

“It’s more than just earning; it’s about receiving the respect, security, and benefits these workers deserve,” Vice said before.

Toni, a supporter of Marcos, is also featured on the BBM (Bangon Bagong Minero) party-list’s pubmats. The party-list candidate aims to represent miners in Congress.

Philippine law states that party-lists “enable Filipino citizens belonging to marginalized and under-represented sectors, organizations and parties, and who lack well-defined political constituencies but who could contribute to the formulation and enactment of appropriate legislation that will benefit the nation as a whole” to be represented in the Congress.

In 2013, the Supreme Court released a ruling that said party-list systems are not just limited to marginalized sectors.

“National parties or organizations and regional parties or organizations do not need to organize along sectoral lines and do not need to represent ‘any marginalized and underrepresented’ sector,” the high court said in a decision.

The ruling upholds what the law intended party-list systems to be, which is a representation open to various groups and parties not exclusive to marginalized sectors.

The SC also said that nominees of sectoral parties or organizations must belong to the sector they represent or have a track record of advocacy.

The Commission on Elections said 156 party-list groups are vying for a seat in the House of Representatives for the upcoming polls.

It also said the campaign period for senatorial and party-list candidates will begin on Feb. 11, 2025.