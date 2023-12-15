‘Kudos!’: “Ryan Bang’s multilingual hosting at AAA 2023 wins netizens’ hearts

Ryan Bang earned applause on social media for his role as the master of ceremonies at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

Ryan was selected to host the red carpet ceremony, where he introduced guest artists to the audience and online viewers while capturing memorable moments as they posed for pictures.

The long-time “It’s Showtime” host showcased his multilingual skills as he transitioned between Filipino, Korean and Japanese languages while introducing the artists on the red carpet.

He also switched between Filipino and Korean while expressing his reactions on air.

Online viewers quickly noticed Ryan’s exceptional hosting skills and flooded social media with applause and admiration.

“But hello Ryan Bang could really command and guide the idols well [because] he speaks English, Tagalog, Korean and Japanese to them,” a viewer commented.

“RYAN BANG DOING FILIPINO, ENGLISH AND KOREAN ALL AT THE SAME TIME BROOOOO,” another X user said.

“This MC speaks 1837922892 languages,” another viewer also reacted.

Other Filipinos joined the chorus of praise, commending Ryan for his vibrant and entertaining presence on the red carpet.

“People amazed by AAA Red Carpet MC for being multilingual, because he used Korean, Tagalog, and Japanese and they said his pronunciation is so good. His name is Ryan Bang he’s a Korean but living here in the Philippines, known as a TV show host/comedian/actor,” a Filipino on X commented.

“Kudos to Ryan Bang! This must be his biggest break yet both as a Korean and an entertainer in the Philippines. I super enjoyed the red carpet tsaka yung mga pa-hirit niyang kengkoy, benta talaga! You did amazing so applause for you,” another X user said.

An X user, meanwhile, quipped that Ryan was merely letting his “thoughts” win while talking on air.

“Ryan Bang NOT even fighting the urge not to say his inner thoughts, he just let them [wins] [for real],” the user said.

Some of the most-talked-about moments during Ryan’s hosting were his comments on Korean actor Kim Seonho and actress Kim Sejeong, Japanese group Sakurazaka46, and the Korean boy group The Boyz.

Ryan also asked in jest if members of Korean boy band Stray Kids could make a guest appearance on ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime,” a show where he holds a prominent role as one of the main cast members.

“Sana mag-guest kayo sa ‘Showtime’,” he told them.

LOLL not the mc (ryan bang) asking for stray kids to guest on ‘it’s showtime’, a really well-known fun noontime variety show in the philippines 😆💗 pic.twitter.com/EAUKoswQ8U — ✰ tyne. (@MlNHORIZON) December 14, 2023

The keyword “Ryan Bang” landed on the trending topics of X with at least 40,000 posts, as of December 15.

Hashtags related to the awards show also dominated conversations on the platform. The hashtag #AsiaArtistAwards2023 garnered over 200,000 posts.

Ryan, a South Korean TV personality, rose to prominence following his second-place win on “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2010.