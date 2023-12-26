‘LUH!’: How Anne Curtis reacted to ‘birthday ko’ meme TikTok skit

Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis reacted to a video showing a skit about a Filipino who can return to the Philippines on her birthday.

The skit referenced a remark from an old “It’s Showtime” episode featuring hosts, Anne and Vice Ganda, which had recently become popular on TikTok.

It was also originally uploaded by TikTok user @kevinhufana.

In the video, the man was on the verge of tears while eating food, and then later acted excited and joyful.

The text in the video reads: “POV: Yung OFW (overseas Filipino worker) ka tapos nalaman mong makakauwi ka sa Pinas sa birthday ni Anne Curtis.”

An X user uploaded this video on the platform on December 24.

Anne later saw this and expressed her amusement about it.

“OMG TO! LUH,” she wrote.

Anne’s reaction post has since garnered 1 million views and 19,000 reactions on X.

The running joke is about OFWs wanting to return home to the Philippines in time for Anne’s birthday.

It stemmed from a 2017 episode of “It’s Showtime” during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment. Anne and Vice were talking to a male OFW who hoped to see his family at Christmas at that time.

While talking about family gatherings OFWs normally miss overseas, Vice cited birthdays as an example of it.

He, however, uttered it in a way that initially confused Anne.

“Alam mo bukod sa hirap ng trabaho sa ibang bansa, ang pinakamahirap na hinaharap ng mga Pilipino doon ay yung pagka-miss nila sa pamilya nila sa Pilipinas. ‘Yung homesick di ba?” the comedian said.

Anne then added, saying: “Lalo na during Christmas, family celebrations na you’re meant to be together.”

Vice then continued with, “Birthday mo.”

The television personality, however, interpreted it differently.

“Birthday ko?” she asked her co-host.

Anne later burst out laughing after realizing her blunder.

“Sa palagay mo bakit mamimiss ng OFW yung birthday mo?” Vice asked.

Despite the episode being aired six years ago, several social media users brought it up recently as their way to reminisce about their favorite moments from ABS-CBN’s long-running variety show.

The clip about Anne’s birthday quickly turned into a running joke, meme and funny skits within the local internet culture.

Anne’s birthday is on February 17.