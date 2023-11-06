Vhong, Jugs and Teddy’s ‘Magpasikat’ tribute to legendary Pinoy comedians turns viewers emotional

Jugs Jugueta, Vhong Navarro and Teddy Corpuz paid tribute to three late celebrated Filipino comedians in a segment on ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime” on November 6.

It was part of “Magpasikat,” a weeklong anniversary special where the “It’s Showtime” hosts form different groups to showcase their talents to the viewers.

For the November 6 episode, Team Vhong chose to bring back the pillars of Philippine comedy and pay tribute to them using artificial intelligence (AI).

Jugs starred as Babalu or Pablito Sarmiento, Vhong as the “King of Comedy” Rodolfo Quizon or Dolphy, and Teddy as Redford White.

They performed the iconic theme songs of the popular television series the comedians starred in:

Redford’s “Buddy and Sol” (1992)

Babalu’s “Oki Doki Doc” (1993)

Dolphy’s “Home Along Da Riles” (1992)

Jugs, Vhong and Teddy later showed a “replay” of this performance. In this version, to the surprise of the audience and the other “It’s Showtime” hosts, AI-generated faces of the Filipino comedians were shown onscreen.

A video of this was uploaded on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

“Team Vhong-Jugs-Teddy offers a tribute to our Filipino Comedians. Their performance uses Artificial Intelligence Technology to show our comedians’ faces,” the caption reads.

Online viewers were also surprised by the transformation. They also shared that they became emotional while watching the team perform as the beloved comedian trio.

“Huy bakit naman nakakaiyakkkk Its Showtime! ANG GALINGGGGG!” blogger Rod Magaru said.

“Nakakaiyak naman! Ang mga haligi sa komedya, Redford White, Babalu, and Dolphy,” the X account Alt Kapamilya Channel also commented.

Others said they got teary-eyed after renowned actress Nova Villa appeared as a guest.

Nova played as Dolphy’s love interest in “Home along Da Riles.”

“Nung pumasok na si Tita Nova Villa. Wala na grabe na iyak ko. Huhuhu!” an X user said.

Several Filipinos also expressed how much they missed Dolphy, Redford and Babalu on TV.

“Their performance took me down memory lane, I did not just remember the comedians I loved when I was a child, but it made me remember my childhood, laughing with my grandma while watching TV,” a YouTube user said.

“Nakakamiss pala talaga sila parang ngayon ko naramdaman yung pagkawala nila,” another Pinoy on YouTube commented.

Redford died in July 2010 at 54 years old, Dolphy in July 2012 at 83 years old and Babalu in 1998 at 56 years old.

Team Vhong also remembered numerous late Filipino comedians during their “Magpasikat” act.

They include Chokoleit, Tado, the Porkchop Duo, Mang Tomas, Bentong, Chichay, Elizabeth Ramsey, Palito and Pachito.