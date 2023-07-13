Oh, Flamingo! to celebrate decade of music with concert

Filipino indie rock band Oh, Flamingo! will mark its tenth anniversary in the music scene with a birthday concert.

The concert will be staged at the 123 Block in Mandaluyong City, on Saturday, July 15.

The band also opened an exclusive pre-order opportunity for their debut full-length album “Pagtanda” in line with the celebration.

Released in January this year, their critically-acclaimed album “Pagtanda,” which topped the British culture magazine “New Musical Express'” 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2023 so far, will be available on white vinyl in October.

R&B/soul producer Lustbass produced the track, which was mastered for vinyl by OPM legend Ely Buendia.

The band saw their album and music as an ode to their youth, which is also released in physical format.

“As music fans that grew up listening to physical music, it’s a big deal for us to release our record on vinyl in this digital world,” Oh, Flamingo! said.

Oh, Flamingo!’s decade celebration will feature performances by local music contemporaries, including The Itchyworms, Ang Bandang Shirley, Ourselves The Elves, Ena Mori, DJ Love, SPIT, The One Pesos and T33G33.

Attendees of the multi-format event will be able to order the album at the Offshore Music booth for a special discounted price. A mini bazaar featuring lifestyle, culture and art booths will also be set up in the area where limited-edition merch will be offered.

“It will be fun, with good music and bands, as well as a lot of sabaw moments,” the band said in a collective statement.

The event is presented and produced by Oh, Flamingo! and GNN Entertainment Productions.

Tickets to their birthday celebration show are available for purchase via bit.ly/HBDOHFLAM10.