Eraserheads-signed guitar sold for P1.3M as fundraising for PNE’s Gab

A guitar signed by OPM band Eraserheads was sold for P1.3 million in a fundraising auction for Parokya ni Edgar’s guitarist Gab Chee Kee‘s hospital needs.

Parokya ni Edgar said the D&D Electric Guitar was designed by Gab, which is why it is green, Gab’s favorite color.

It was signed by Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, and Raimund Marasigan.

Parokya ni Edgar said it was meaningful for them to receive support from Eraserheads, who is their musical inspiration.

“Sila [Eraserheads] talaga ang isa sa pinakamalaking dahilan kung bakit binuo namin ang Parokya [ni Edgar],” Parokya ni Edgar said.

“Sa kanila rin kami unang nag-front act nung nagsisimula pa lang kami, at naging inspiration namin sila sa lahat ng ginawa at ginagawa namin bilang banda,” the band revealed.

“Ngayon, nagbigay na naman sila ng panibagong dahilan kung bakit sila ang ultimate idol namin,” the band said.



The bidding for the guitar started on Saturday, February 4, and ended on Tuesday, February 14.

The starting bid was P50,000.

On February 7, the bid hit the half-million mark

The bid then climbed to ₱730,197.60, on February 11. This figure corresponds to Gab’s birthday which is July 30, 1976.

The band speculated that the bidder is a huge fan of Parokya ni Edgar.

An hour before the bidding ended, the band announced that the highest bet was P900,000.

At exactly 12 noon of February 14, Parokya ni Edgar confirmed that they received one final bid of P1.3 million.

Other fundraising initiatives

Apart from this fundraising auction, Parokya ni Edgar and other musicians have also launched several initiatives to raise funds for Gab‘s hospital expenses.

On February 18, Parokya ni Edgar and Kamikazee will hold a performance at Estancia Mall, North Wing, Capitol Commons in Pasig City.

Linya-Linya also launched a limited edition “Walang Iwanan” shirt. The clothing line said that the proceeds will be given to Gab for his hospital and medical expenses.

This shirt is available for pre-order at www.linyalinya.ph.



Parokya ni Edgar also sells “Resbak Para Kay Gab” shirts for P800.

On February 25, there will be a series of fundraising events for Gab such as musical performances and a cycling event.

Amid these initiatives, Parokya ni Edgar has warned the public against fake social media accounts swindling money from the public.

On Valentine’s Day, Parokya ni Edgar said that Gab is still in the intensive care unit but is “steadily improving.”