Barbara Ruaro responds after Marcus Adoro breaks silence on abuse allegations

Trigger Warning: Mentions of domestic abuse and sexual violence

A day after former Eraserheard member Marcus Adoro publicly addressed his issue with his daughter Syd Hartha Chua, writer-actress Barbara Ruaro aired her thoughts about apologies.

The actress, who used to be Marcus’ partner, wrote the following on her Twitter last Tuesday:

“An apology shouldn’t cost millions of pesos. Sincerity can’t be bought.”

The tweet has earned 42 likes as of this writing.

Barbara also retweeted some quote tweets of some Filipinos who aired their thoughts about her post.

Among those she retweeted was a post by @_wastedwanderer, who referenced some words from Marcus’ Instagram.

“When people use the words ‘may have caused’ in their apology, it makes me think they’re not really holding themselves accountable for their transgressions,” the user said last Wednesday.

“And if one of those transgressions involve[s] physical [and] verbal abuse, calling it a ‘ruckus’ is an injustice to the victims,” the user added.

Last Monday, Marcus acknowledged abuse allegations by Syd and said that he has “lost contact” with her “for years now.”

“Recently, I’ve tried to reach out to her through her manager, but I’m not sure if my messages are getting through. So, I’m making this post,” he said on Instagram.

“Syd, ‘san ka man, I hope you’re doing well. As you already know, I’m far from perfect kaya normal if you want nothing to do with me. Sana lang magkaroon ng second chance for redemption. I’m sorry for the ruckus that I may have caused my family, the public, the sponsors and my bandmates. Pasensya na,” Marcus added.

“I also want to thank the people who are supporting E-Heads’ art. Please continue to support the E-Heads reunion. Alay po sa ating lahat ito,” he further said.

Syd, meanwhile, reshared an article of NME magazine where one of her family members said that “there have been no attempts to reconcile or resolve anything prior to the concert teasers and announcement.”

The concert referred to the Eraserheads‘ reunion concert in December, where former members—including Marcus—will perform.

“We are also not inclined to accept any apology, knowing its sincerity is questionable. We would like to thank everyone who continues to give us support,” Syd’s family member added.

Syd alleged Marcus of hitting her head against the wall, even in the presence of her friends, before. She also claimed the musician told her she would be raped.

Barbara also claimed of suffering cuts and bruises, as well as “almost a year of psychological manipulation,” from the former Eraserheads member when they were together.

