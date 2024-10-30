Ely Buendia reinvents self with ‘Method Adaptor,’ embracing a new era in OPM

Every age of Filipino music is golden.

That was what Ely Buendia has to say when asked whether this era of OPM is the “golden age”.

It is a generous answer coming from Ely who fronts an era-defining band, Eraserheads, which in the ‘90s released what would be classics now.

But this time around, Ely comes forth with a solo act in his new album “Method Adaptor”.

It comes out at an album launch on Nov. 8, 2024, at 123 Block, Mandaluyong—with guests Alyson, Carousel Casualties, Aviators, Pinkmen, and Ligaya Escueta.

He made it clear that this release is the “official” one, and that his prior solo releases had been an act of play for him.

He also shared to the press that he had been working on the album for over a year and that he released it mainly because he wanted to do something new.

Ely admits he hit a few roadblocks during the writing process, including a nagging voice in his head questioning, “should you be doing this?”

That very crux of creative dilemma is the heart of why the album is called such.

“[Method Adaptor] relates to how the album was conceived. The process by which I started writing was to arrive at a sort of a strategy. It’s been a while since I wrote songs. I experienced a mild writers’ block,” Ely said.

“I had to figure out how to be creative again. For me that method was what I adapted to,” he added.

Ely released on August 16 “Bulaklak sa Buwan,” the first single from the album.

He followed it up with another single “Tagpi-tagping Piraso” on October 17.

How ‘Method Adaptor’ is different

Most of the songs in “Method Adaptor” have distinct themes, much like the first two he released.

For Ely, songs are always a way to tell a story, though these latest tracks lean more toward symbolism than the narrative style of “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” which follows a classic three-act structure.

“It’s going to be a straightforward show,” Ely said, mentioning they prepared a “multi-dimensional experience” for the fans.

With “Method Adaptor,” Ely shows his range as a musician. No matter the era, he adapts, bringing the songwriting skill and stage presence that have earned Eraserheads a legendary place in OPM.

That adaptation also meant elevating the sound quality and production, with Ely noting that they pushed their limits to meet today’s music standards.

“I was always hurt by people who said na tunog-lata [ang songs ng Eraserheads]. I’ve always tried to change that,” he shared.

Ely worked with Jerome Velasco to get the sound he was looking for. He said that conceiving the album required a producer he could have a healthy dialogue with.

“[The music will be] raw but not too raw. Raw but polished,” he said.

Tickets to “Method Adaptor” album launch are available here.