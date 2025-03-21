New music, new concert: Eraserheads teases surprises in ‘Combo on the Run’ docu-film

“Nakakaindak, nakakaaliw, nakakatindig-balahibo.”

Borrowing from the lyrics of Eraserheads’ iconic song “Huling El Bimbo”, these words perfectly encapsulate the experience of watching the new documentary film, “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run.”

The film offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the band’s “Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert in 2022, set against a backdrop of political division and post-pandemic uncertainty. It goes beyond nostalgia trip, delving into the healing journey of one of OPM’s most influential bands, its members, Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raymund Marasigan, and Buddy Zabala. Through their personal perspectives, the documentary revisits their humble beginnings, rise to “rock stardom” and the challenges that shaped their legacy.

Directed by Maria Diane Ventura, producer-filmmaker and ex-wife of Ely, the docu-film masterfully tells an intimate and moving narrative. It not only explores the band’s personal sentiments but also echoes the emotions of an entire generation that grew up with their music.

End-credit surprise

Aside from a look into the band members’ personal lives, fans who stayed until the end credits of “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” got an exciting surprise, an announcement of a new concert and song.

The concert, titled “ERASERHEADS: ELECTRIC FUN MUSIC FESTIVAL,” is an outdoor event that will take place at SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City on May 31, 2025. The concert promises to be bigger than the last time.

Ely said that details about the music festival have yet to be finalized but it would feature other OPM artists.

With the teaser in the end credits, Ely added fuel to the excitement saying that the Eraserheads is here to stay for the fans.

“I guess this is for the fans again… who wanted more. By this time, I think tama na ‘yung reunion reunion na ‘yan. Wala nang huling huling El Bimbo. We’re here to stay until we break up again,” Ely joked at the talk back session after the special of the screening of the docu-film on Thursday, March 20.

“We just wanted a new concept… so we just wanted to have a music festival where our friends and, people, artists that we admire can share the stage with us,” he added.

While details remain under wraps, early bird tickets for the festival will go on sale exclusively via PalawanPay starting March 24, Monday.

Meanwhile, the brand-new song teaser sparked speculation about an upcoming release in the future. If confirmed, this would mark the Eraserheads’ first new material in over a decade, following 2014’s “Sabado” and “1995,” which were later reissued on limited-edition vinyl with exclusive remixes in 2021.

Another surprise

Besides the teaser surprise, “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” will be hosting a surprise Pop-Up Performance Lottery during the weekend theatrical run of the docu-film.

Ventura said that the exact location and time of the surprise performance will remain a mystery.

“It’s a lottery, after all,” she said.

“The thrill lies in the unpredictability: it could take place at any theater, at any moment, and not even I have the slightest clue. What we can promise, however, is that these lucky ticket holders will have the rare opportunity to see the Eraserheads in such an intimate setting. It’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she added.

Ventura said the pop-up performance lottery idea seeks to reignite movie-goers and connect with the fans in a unique way when streaming has overtaken traditional movie-watching.

“I think some movies are meant to be experienced in the cinema, Ventura said.

“And I feel Combo on the Run is one of those films. It’s in Dolby Atmos, a technology that lets the fans hear the Eraserheads’ music in a way they’ve never had,” she added.

“Imagine having the band playing right after just watching their film. That would definitely heighten the audio-visual film experience. I’m excited for the lucky viewers that get to have that chance for such an immersive treat for the senses,” the producer-filmmaker also said.

“Eraserheads: Combo on the Run is the first Philippine documentary to be screened in Dolby Atmos.

It will be screening in more than 150 cinemas this weekend, from March 21 to 23, 2025. It is brought to by Dvent Pictures and WEU and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.