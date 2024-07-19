‘Bzzzzzzz’: Ely Buendia shares hotel lobby encounter with man using expression

Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia amused Filipinos when he shared an encounter with an individual at a hotel lobby during their “Ang Huling El Bimbo” world tour.

The OPM band is currently on tour following the success of their 2022 “Ang Huling El Bimbo” concert and 2023 North American concert tour of the same name.

They have since gone to Hawaii, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Their next stops are in Toronto, Canada, on July 21, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 8 this year.

Earlier this year, the rock band released a live album of their 2022 reunion concert “Ang Huling El Bimbo” on streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Ely shared a brief encounter he had in a hotel lobby while on their world tour on Thursday.

The vocalist said that a man told him: “You lookin’ fly, my man!”

Ely shared that he checked himself out in the mirror after and said, “Bzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…”

Black bro in hotel lobby: you lookin’ fly my man!

Me checking myself out in the mirror: bzzzzzzzzzzzzzz… — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) July 17, 2024

His post has earned 60 likes on the platform so far.

“You’re looking fly” is a dated expression usually used in the United States which means someone is looking cool or stylish or attractive.

Sources claim it was initially used by African Americans around the late 1960s or early 1970s.