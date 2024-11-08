How Ely Buendia’s first solo album reconnect him with himself

“At sa pagsapit ng dilim, tinig mo ang susundin.”

Having his first solo album is a new rhythm for the lead singer of Eraserheads, a Filipino rock band known for its hit songs “Magasin,” “Ligaya,” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

Ely Buendia said his “Method Adaptor,” which was officially launched on November 8, reflected himself as a musician who experienced an identity crisis.

The album gives a beat on how to deal with life, whether one chooses to surrender or fight.

The OPM icon shared he had a time in his life where he contemplated his identity, true feelings, things he loves, and issues he faces.

“I want to be the best that I can be, and I do hope that that translates to the album,” Ely stated.

According to him, method actors inspired the album title, as Ely was fascinated by how they fully inhabit the role of the character to express heartfelt performances.

“I think that…also reflected kasi how I started writing and coming up with the whole album,” he said.

“It’s to…dig deep, deeper than I’ve dug in a while to make something meaningful, at least in my opinion,” he added.

In 2000, Ely released a solo album, “Wanted Bedspacer,” comprising 10 tracks.

He said that it was “unofficial” as he was “just toying around.”

But who knows that Ely will be releasing a 10-track album 24 years after “Wanted Bedspacer”?

While he did not plan on venturing for a solo career before, Ely said that it was different this time.

“I really did want this to be sort of an official and the most representative of my talent as a songwriter, singer, and musician.”

“I’ve been working for 30 years, writing songs for other bands…and establishing other bands. I haven’t established myself as a songwriter and as a solo artist.”

The singer-songwriter emphasized that he wanted to take credit for himself, build his followers, and reconnect with his fans “as myself [and] as an individual.”

The Track List

The songs in “Method Adaptor,” with themes surrounding sorrow, anger, joy, and triumph, examine memories, experiences, and social issues.

Here’s the track list:

Faithful Song Kandarapa Bulaklak Sa Buwan Tamang Hinala Deadbeat Creeper Sige Tagpi-Tagping Piraso Kontrabando Chance Passenger Esprit de Corpse

The Filipino songs Tagpi-Tagping Piraso” and “Bulaklak Sa Buwan” were released several weeks ago before the launch of the full album.

“Kandarapa,” which talks about fighting the challenges despite the uncertainty of making it until the end, is the album’s focus track.

Ely shared that the songwriting process took almost a month. However, some songs, like “Bulaklak sa Buwan,” have been in the process for five years.

Musicians Jerome Velasco and Audry Dionisio, with assistance from composer Erwin Romulo, produced the album.

Ely also planned to hold an album tour next year and release a vinyl record.

He will also formally launch the album today, November 8 at 123 Block Mandaluyong.

“Method Adaptor” is already available on all digital music platforms, like Spotify, worldwide via Offshore and Sony Music Entertainment.

