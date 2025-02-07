Lola Amour goes global with Australia’s Oliver Cronin collab track ‘Maria’

Lola Amour is opening a new chapter of their musical career with their latest single “Maria”, a collaboration with Australian artist Oliver Cronin.

“Maria” tells a love triangle story between Oliver, Lola Amour’s lead singer, Pio Dumayas, and a girl who tried to keep her affairs a secret.

This is only the beginning of their upcoming international collaborations.

Twelve years after their debut, Lola Amour is looking to strengthen their presence across Southeast Asia, building on the momentum of a couple of successful exposure to the global audience starting with their Coldplay concert opening.

Pio teases that all their releases in the near future will be in English, though not intentionally. Collaborating with foreign producers, they share, has challenged the conventions of their songwriting.

The all-boy band has recently returned from a music camp in Malaysia, an exploration they described as something out of their ordinary sound, but an interesting exercise of creativity nonetheless.

Lola Amour is yet to release a song that surpasses the heights “Raining in Manila” has reached. Whether or not that’s in their mind at all, the seven-piece ensemble sounds more sure of their identity and sound right now.

“Laging tandaan na gagaling ka din. Kailangang mahalin ang pagiging musician,” Pio tells beginners.

When asked what’s next for Lola Amour, they revealed they want to do more music festivals.

“We write it [music] first without thinking about profitability. Then tsaka na naman iniisip. Art needs to come first,” says keyboardist David Yuhico.

“You have to find a market for your art, not art for your market,” Pio adds.

“Maria” is now available for streaming on all music platforms.