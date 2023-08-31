JayLa? Jay R admits love team phase with Kyla ‘awkward’

Philippine R&B King Jay R, who has always been a singer, is not spared from the popular love team gimmick of the local entertainment industry.

The Filipino-American artist is celebrating 20 years of musical collaborations with Queen of R&B Kyla this year through their comeback concert “Back In Time: The Reunion.”

As part of the entertainment industry, he has acknowledged that he and Kyla were also paired as a love team before.

They even have the portmanteau for it—JayLa, as fans call them. It is a combination of their first stage names.

Both singers are now happily married to different people — Kyla with cager Rich Alvarez, and Jay R with singer-actress Mica Javier.

“We didn’t really have a chemistry when it comes to love team. It was always the chemistry through singing, music,” Jay R admitted to reporters on August 24.

“Pero siyempre dito, ‘pag love team ka na, you have to get into acting,” he added, referencing the local showbiz’s craze for love teams that have turned into a cultural fixture.

Jay R shared that acting as a love team was the “most awkward” experience for him.

“We didn’t really have that chemistry kasi we’re both really not actors,” the multi-awarded singer said, recounting previous attempts to make them act as an onscreen tandem.

“So when we’re together dun sa set, nagagalit na ‘yung mga director kasi we’re just looking at each other and we’ll start laughing and it’s, parang serious scene, tapos tatawa kami,” Jay R added.

“Magagalit sila, si Joel Lamangan, si direk. He’d be yelling at us and from there, we really had to be… parang behave and learn how to have a chemistry,” he continued.

“So because of people yelling, the director’s yelling, para akong naging ano agad, naging disciplined, and we have to develop that chemistry na hindi kumakanta,” the US-born artist added.

Jay R played a lead role in “Three Bachelors” under GMA Network’s drama anthology “Dear Friends,” where he starred with Kyla. It aired in 2009.

In the early 2000s, he also appeared in the drama romance series “Narito Ang Puso Ko” and in certain episodes of the drama romance anthology “Love to Love.”

Other TV appearances of the musician include “Encantadia: Pag-ibig Hanggang Wakas” and “LaLola.”

Jay R’s filmography, meanwhile, includes “So Happy Together,” “Hari ng Sablay: Isang Tama, Sampung Mali,” “Exodus: Tales from the Enchanted Kingdom,” and “Desperadas.”

The R&B singer is having a reunion with his once-love team partner and longtime musical collaborator through the “Back In Time” concert at the New Frontier Theatre on September 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketnet Online and at all Ticketnet outlets nationwide.

People may also contact the telephone number (02) 8588–4000 local 4066 for more information.