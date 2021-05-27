Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros to host newest superstar maker ‘PoPinoy’

Eat Bulaga hosts Maine Mendoza and Paolo Ballesteros are set to host the newest talent show on TV5, “PoPinoy“. “PoPinoy”, set to premiere on June 13, Sunday will find, develop and train the newest P-pop sensation.

Coming boy bands and girl groups will vie for the top spot to be the ultimate Pinoy Pop idols in this parallel competition. They will also serve as good ambassadors of Filipino culture.

The P-pop aspirants will be trained by the following rock-solid list of mentors & guest judges also called “headhunters”.

Maja Salvador – Her Majesty

Her Majesty Jay R – The King of R&B

The King of R&B DJ Loonyo – The Viral Sensation

– The Viral Sensation Kayla Rivera – Theater Sweetheart

Maine and Paolo said they are excited to partner up and host another show for the masses, this time in an evening slot.

“Nakakasama ninyo kami sa pananghalian, ngayon naman sa hapunan,” Paolo said during the media launch of the talent show.

“Masaya talaga ako kasi ito yung talagang next Big show na gagawin ko after Eat Bulaga… Medyo pressure din ng konti kasi kailangan namin mag-step up kasi dalawa lang kaming hosts dito,” Maine said.

Asked what the fans can expect from their hosting, Maine said the fans can expect a more formal hosting duo.

“Ita-try namin maging pormal..titignan pa namin ni Kuya Paolo,” she said.

Paolo said he believes that this talent show is important as it would showcase the world-class talents of Filipinos.

More than just your average talent search, “PoPinoy” is also a reality show chronicling the journey of these aspiring new talents; from their humble beginnings, their exacting training, and right up to when they take center-stage in the grand finale concert to show that talents are not made overnight.

The aspirants sent their audition videos via email and were selected accordingly.

To help mount “PoPinoy”, TV5 teamed up with telco brand TNT, which has been known for championing local talent and Pinoy pride.

“Through our partnership with TV5, we aim to give our talented artists a platform to shine and fulfill their dreams while celebrating our original and rapidly-evolving Pinoy Pop music.” said Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

TNT will also launch its online show, “TNT POP Show”, hosted by Asia’s Pop Heartthrob, Darren Espanto, which will feature exclusive PoPinoy content such as behind-the-scenes, interesting stories by aspirants, and fun games, among others.

Meanwhile, Cignal also collaborated with Archangel Media for this show.

Sienna Olaso Cignal’s first vice president for Channels and Content Management said their vision to promote and showcase the best of our new Filipino talents is now being realized with the launch of “PoPinoy”.

“We’ve always believed that our country is a repository of world-class talents who have been acknowledged not only here in our country, but around the globe. This is what we envision for these young men and women of ‘PoPinoy’ as they make their own impact in the world of entertainment,” Olaso said.

“We are very happy and proud to share ‘PoPinoy’ with everyone. It is the result of the collaboration of many brilliant and creative minds from TV5, Cignal, Archangel Media, and TNT. We are thrilled about this partnership as it will showcase world-class Filipino talent here and abroad,” Cignal and TV5 President and CEO Robert Galang also said.

Viewers can also watch upcoming supporting content for “PoPinoy” while waiting for the main show on weekends..

These are:

“Idols of Pinoy Pop: Manila Sound to KPop, ”a one-episode documentary by Lourd de Vera will premiere on June 6 at 8 p.m. on TV5 and 9:30 p.m. on Colours;

“PoPinoy All Access”, a streaming show that will air on weekdays, across all TNT and Popinoy’s social media platforms, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes, auditions, and an all-access backstage pass;

“POPDates,” a recap show of the day’s highlights will air on weekdays at 9:30 p.m. beginning June 14.

The latter two are hosted by Anikka dela Cruz.

Further in the competition, viewers will also have access to more content on Colours that focuses on the aspirants’ journey:

“POpinoy UpClose,” a chat-musical with interviews featuring those who have advanced to the Top 10, will premiere on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. on Colours

“Journey to the Finish,” a more intimate feature-focus show on each of the Top 3 girl-and-boy groups, will premiere on October 9, 9:30 p.m.

Both shows are hosted Adrianna So.

PoPinoy will have a primer on June 6, Sunday, 8 p.m. on TV5, a week before its premiere on June 13, Sunday, 7pm.

It will also have a catch-up airing on Colours on Cignal ch. 202 HD and 60 SD on Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

TV5 and Colours are also accessible on Cignal Play, free for Android and iOS users. —Rosette Adel

