Chito Miranda calls for help for Parokya ni Edgar’s guitarist Gab in ICU

Chito Miranda along with other musicians will hold fundraising gis for Parokya ni Edgar‘s Gab Chee Kee who is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“[D]ue to complications brought about by his condition, he is now battling pneumonia and was recently transferred sa ICU and has been intubated for more than a week already,” Chito revealed in a Facebook post.

Given his condition, Gab will not be able to play until he makes a full recovery.

In the past few months, the band’s lead singer revealed that Gab has been undergoing chemotherapy.

Chito also expressed his appreciation to Gab, who has been his best friend since they were first year high school.

“Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn’t feel like Parokya kung wala sya.” Chito said.

“Siya lang yung palagi kong ka-jamming bago pa naming ma-isipan mag-buo ng banda,” he added.

“Gitara yung sinasabayan ko tuwing gig, sa kanya ko kinukuha yung tono, at sa kanya ko din tinatanong kung nasa tono ba ako o wala,” the vocalist continued.

Chito said Gab initially did not want to ask for assistance but was convinced by his family and other musicians.

“Parokya and our friends from the music scene will be doing a series of fundraising gigs to help Gab out…most of which won’t even be announced as fundraisers. Tahimik lang sila na tutulong,” he said.

He also did not disclose who will participate in these gigs, but in the Facebook post, he thanked several musicians such as Ebe Dencel, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, December Avenue, P.O.T., Moonstar88, and Moira Dela Torre.

“Matinding laban ‘to for Gab…at reresbakan natin siya,” he wrote.

For those who want to donate, Miranda also shared the following bank and donation channels:

BPI 2816006235 Gabriel Ignatius Chee Kee

Paypal:@chitomirandajr Alfonso Miranda

Gcash

“Walang iwanan sa Parokya Band…sa Parokya ni Edgar,” Miranda concluded.