‘Highlight’: Gab Chee Kee jams with Parokya ni Edgar for the 1st time since confinement

“We are slowly, but surely, winning.”

This was what Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda said after their guitarist, Gab Chee Kee, performed for the first time after the latter underwent hospitalization.

Their band was one of the performers in the Circus Music Festival held at the Circuit Makati event grounds on April 22, Saturday.

Other performers include Shanti Dope, Sponge Cola, Ebe Dancel, Skusta Clee, The Juans, Silent Sanctuary, The Itchyworms, Gloc-9, Kamikazee, and Ben&Ben, among others.

Chito shared that he was “honestly worried” as a friend but added that as a bandmate, “it was an overwhelming experience.”

The vocalist admitted that he wanted Gab “to rest” and “to simply enjoy the show from the sidelines.”

“Nagpaalam [siya] sa doctor [niya], at may kasama [siyang] nurse buong time,” Chito said of Gab’s initiative.

The guitarist performed “Your Song” and “Halaga” with the band.

“Sobrang saya lang ng feeling na naka-jam si Gab… nakakakilabot,” Chito said in a Facebook post.

“Sabi ko nga, kung hindi [niyo] kami tinulungan, wala na siguro si Gab ngayon… pero now, he’s slowly getting his strength back, and is on his way to making a full recovery,” the frontman added.

“Mahaba pa ang laban, pero we are slowly, but surely, winning,” Chito further said with a red heart emoji.

The vocalist accompanied his post with a picture of Gab taken during the performance.

Last month, Gab made his first public appearance after being hospitalized for lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

He did not perform but supported his friend, Ebe Dancel, who had a repeat performance of “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration” that time.

READ: Parokya Ni Edgar’s Gab makes first public appearance at ‘Sa Wakas’ concert after hospitalization

Earlier this year, Chito asked for financial help on behalf of Gab, who the vocalist revealed was confined in an intensive care unit (ICU) at that time.

RELATED: Chito Miranda calls for help for Parokya ni Edgar’s guitarist Gab in ICU | Eraserheads-signed guitar sold for P1.3M as fundraising for PNE’s Gab

A guitar signed by all members of the Eraserheads was sold for P1.3 million to help raise funds for Gab’s medical bills.

When he was transferred from the ICU to a regular hospital room, the Parokya ni Edgar guitarist was seen strumming a guitar in his bed.

ALSO READ: Parokya ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee plays guitar as he moves out of ICU