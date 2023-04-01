Parokya Ni Edgar’s Gab makes first public appearance at ‘Sa Wakas’ concert after hospitalization

Parokya Ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee just made a first public appearance after months of medical treatment on Friday evening.

Gab attended the concert of his friend and fellow musician, Ebe Dancel, who staged the repeat of “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration” concert on March 31, Friday at the 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City.

Earlier in the evening, Ebe dedicated the music event to Gab. Part of the earnings of the show will be donated to Gab’s hospital and medical expenses.

“He’s somewhere there pabayaan natin siyang enjoyin ang gabi. Ang show na ito ay para sa inyo at para kay Gab,” Ebe told the audience.

During the latter part of the concert, Gab made a quick appearance on stage and waved to the crowd.

“So very very happy to see him here tonight. I think this is his first show, Gab Chee Kee bro,” Ebe said as he introduced the guitarist to the crowd.

Ebe quipped how he was “kilig” over Gab’s presence.

“Crush ko ‘yan e…. Kasama niya ang girlfriend niya,” the former Sugarfree frontman said in jest.

The moment was also captured by photographer Kris Rocha.

Gab’s public appearance came weeks after Parokya ni Edgar updated fans that Gab was already discharged from the hospital.

The guitarist was hospitalized for two months after he was diagnosed with lymphoma-induced pneumonia. He was put of the intensive care unit in late February.

Parokya ni Edgar said Gab would continue his chemotherapy after getting out of the hospital.

“He was able to get the best medical attention dahil nagtulong-tulong tayo…and now, he could finally continue with his chemotherapy,” the band said.

Meanwhile, Ebe was among the musicians who helped raise funds for the medical expenses of Gab.

He staged the repeat of “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration” due to insistent public demand.

This event celebrates the legacy of Sugarfree’s debut album “Sa Wakas” which popularized the hits “Mariposa,” “Telepono,” “Hintay,” “Unang Araw” and “Burnout.” He performed this with Sugarfree’s former drummer, Mitch Singson.

Among the guest performers during the music event were comedian Red Ollero, who opened the evening with a stand-up comedy set, Sandwich and The Manila String Machine.

The music event was presented by GNN Entertainment Productions and Backspacer Records, in partnership with 123 Block and Balcony Entertainment.

