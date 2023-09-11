What we know about Parokya ni Edgar musical so far

The theater production based on the music of Pinoy band Parokya ni Edgar will be staged in 2024.

In an Instagram post on Monday, September 11, Newport Resorts Musical confirmed that the previously-announced stage musical is officially set for a 2024 run.

It also announced the title of the production: “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical.”

“Buruguduystunstugudunstuy” is the title of Parokya ni Edgar’s second album.

The video announcement features Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda announcing the news.

Newport Resorts Musical also announced that it will be holding auditions for the “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy.” Auditions are open to actors ages 18 to 50 years old.

Newport Resorts Musicals earlier hinted that its next musical production will be based on the song of Parokya ni Edgar during the closing night of the 2023 run of “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”



“Ang Huling El Bimbo” is the company’s jukebox musical production based on the music of another 90s OPM band, Eraserheads.

The musical was first staged in 2018. It was later streamed online for free in May 2020 and restaged earlier this year.

Parokya ni Edgar, an OPM band that popularity during the 1990s, is known for their hits “Buloy,” “Picha Pie,” “Ordertaker,” and “Harana,” among others. —Chuck Smith